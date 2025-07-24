Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asia buzzing; Infosys, Nestle Q1; Brigade Hotel IPO in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 24, 2025: At 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 38 points lower at 25,290, indicating a higher start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 24, 2025: Q1 results, India’s manufacturing PMI Flash for July, Nifty F&O expiry, upbeat global cues, institutional investment trends, primary market activity may influence the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, today.
At 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 38 points lower at 25,290, indicating a higher start for the bourses. Also Read: Monthly RBI bulletin: Public-sector banks slashed rates more than pvt peers
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher on Thursday, buoyed by positive trade developments between the US and Japan, along with encouraging signals of progress in talks with the European Union. Investor sentiment was further lifted by a strong overnight performance on Wall Street.
The Topix index rose 1.2 per cent to a record high, while the Nikkei was up 1.09 per cent, building on Wednesday's gains after the announcement of a trade agreement with the US.
Kospi advanced 1.6 per cent and the ASX 200 was trading flat.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 posted its third consecutive record close on Wednesday, rising 0.78 per cent to end at 6,358.91, its 12th record finish this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 507.85 points, or 1.14 per cent, to close at 45,010.29. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.61 per cent to settle at 21,020.02, marking its first-ever close above the 21,000 mark.
Investors will also keep an eye on the European Central Bank's interest rate decision, US initial jobless claims, and the flash PMI figures for services and manufacturing for July from the UK, Japan, and the Euro Area.
Q1 results
The markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Persistent Systems among others.
Several firms are also scheduled to report their results today, including Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Coromandel International, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Supreme Industries, Hexaware Technologies, Mphasis, Phoenix Mills, APL Apollo Tubes, ACC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Karur Vysya Bank, KFin Technologies, Anant Raj, UTI Asset Management Company, eClerx Services, LT Foods, Indian Energy Exchange, Trident, Cyient, IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust, Aether Industries, Tanla Platforms, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, eMudhra, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, V-Mart Retail, and Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India among others.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,422.40 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,944.90 crore on July 23.
IPO today
Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO (Mainline) will open for subscription.
Indiqube Space IPO (Mainline), TSC India IPO (SME), GNG Electronics IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of its subscription.
Meanwhile, Property Share Investment Trust REIT SM REIT IPO (SME), Swastika Castal IPO (SME) and Savy Infra & Logistics IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices extended their decline on Wednesday amid reports that the US and European Union were nearing a 15 per cent tariff agreement, reducing investor appetite for safe-haven assets. Spot gold fell 1.3 per cent to $3,387.67 per ounce after briefly touching its highest level since June 16 earlier in the session. US gold futures also dropped 1.4 per cent to $3,396.90.
Crude oil prices marked a fourth straight day of losses as traders weighed the implications of ongoing trade negotiations, including a US-Japan tariff deal, ahead of key US inventory data.
Brent crude futures dipped 8 cents to close at $68.51 a barrel, while US WTI slipped 6 cents to settle at $65.25. Both benchmarks had lost around 1 per cent in the previous session after the EU indicated it may impose retaliatory measures against US tariffs.\
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT major Infosys raises growth guidance, buoyed by strong deal pipeline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The net profit of information-technology (IT) services firm Infosys in April-June rose 8.7 per cent to ₹6,921 crore, helped by an interest income of ₹327 crore and net tax provisions of ₹101 crore for previous assessment years reversing.
Sequentially net profit was down 1.6 per cent.
Revenue was up 7.5 per cent to ₹42,279 crore, supported by strong deal wins in financial services and manufacturing businesses even in a subdued macroeconomic environment.
Revenue was up 3.3 per cent on quarter-on-quarter.
Both the numbers beat Bloomberg estimates, where analysts had estimated a net profit of ₹6,778 crore and revenue of ₹41,724 crore. READ MORE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Monthly RBI bulletin: Public-sector banks slashed rates more than pvt peers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following the 100 basis points (bps) cut in the policy repo rate since February this year, India’s public-sector banks have lowered their lending and deposit rates more than their private-sector counterparts, data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday showed.
The decline in the weighted average lending rates of fresh rupee loans by the public sector banks was 31 bps till May, while that for private banks was 20 bps. Foreign banks saw a sharper decline of 49 bps (See table). For fresh deposits, the interest rates offered by PSBs fell 47 bps as compared to 41 bps by private banks. READ MORE
6:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG major Tata Consumer Products Q1 profit increases 15.1% to ₹334 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fast-moving consumer goods major Tata Consumer Products on Wednesday reported a 15.1 per cent jump in its net profit attributable to shareholders at ₹334 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).
Net sales in the reported quarter were up 9.8 per cent, compared to the same period last year at ₹4,779 crore on the back of strong growth seen in both tea and salt categories in the Indian business.
The packaged beverages business revenue grew 12 per cent and coffee saw a strong growth of 67 per cent in the April-June quarter in the Indian business. READ MORE
6:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEML secures ₹293.81 crore defence order for 150 high mobility vehicles
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEML Limited, a Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, on Wednesday said it has received an order worth Rs 293.81 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 150 indigenously designed high mobility vehicles (HMVs) 6x6.
The vehicles will primarily be manufactured at BEML's Palakkad and Mysore plants, with additional production to be undertaken at other divisions based on operational feasibility, the PSU said in a statement.
Designed to deliver high reliability and versatility, the 6x6 HMVs are built to operate effectively in extreme terrains, diverse climatic conditions and at high altitudes, it explained. READ MORE
6:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,340; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,19,100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,19,100.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,810.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,340.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,490. READ MORE
6:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher
6:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street settles higher
6:51 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 6:51 AM IST