Sensex dips 840pts intraday, 25 out of 30 trade in red; realty, metals drag

The key benchmark indices – Sensex, Nifty were under a bear attack on Monday, with the BSE Sensex falling 843 points or 1.08 per cent to its intraday low of 76,535, while the NSE’s Nifty50 slipping 259 points or 1.1 per cent at 23,172 in intraday trade.

Top gainers and losers

25 out of 30 bluechip stocks were in the negative territory on the BSE Sensex with Zomato being the top loser falling 3 per cent, followed by M&M (down 2.6 per cent), Power Grid Corporation (down 2.1 per cent), Tata Steel (down 1.7 per cent), and Adani Ports (down 1.7 per cent).

Meanwhile, the index heavyweights that pulled the BSE Sensex down on Wednesday in terms of contribution included HDFC Bank contributing 147 points. Other index giants included M&M (128 points), ICICI Bank (100 points), Zomato (81 points) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (77 points).

Meanwhile on the NSE’s Nifty50, 43 out of the 50 stocks faced declines with the losers being Trent (down 2.6 per cent), Shriram Finance (down 3.4 per cent), Trent (down 3.3 per cent) and Adani Ports (down 2.4 per cent).

On the other hand, the top gainers on the index included ONGC (up 2.4 per cent), Reliance Industries (up 2.2 per cent), and Dr Reddy’s Labs (up 1.6 per cent) among others.

Sectoral trends

All sectors were under pressure on Monday, with the Nifty Realty index leading the declines, plunging 2.47 per cent, followed by Consumer Durables, which slipped 1.65 per cent. Healthcare and Metal sectors also posted significant losses, falling 1.15 per cent and 1.28 per cent, respectively. Pharma stocks declined 0.94 per cent, while auto stocks slipped 1.45 per cent.

IT and Financial Services indices recorded moderate losses of 0.48 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively, while FMCG dipped 0.40 per cent.

Broader markets were also under pressure with the BSE SmallCap index cracking 1.59 per cent, and the BSE MidCap index tanking 1.69 per cent in intraday deals on Monday.

What’s behind the market fall?

The market is expected to remain under pressure due to significant headwinds, say experts, with the recent jolt to hopes of multiple rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2025.

US jobs data surprised with 2.56 lakh job creations in December, surpassing the expected 1.65 lakh. This has reduced the likelihood of multiple rate cuts in 2025 to just one, said Dr V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services

US jobs data surprised with 2.56 lakh job creations in December, surpassing the expected 1.65 lakh. This has reduced the likelihood of multiple rate cuts in 2025 to just one, said Dr V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services. With US 10-year bond yields above 4.7 per cent, FIIs are likely to continue selling. Furthermore, with US unemployment at a low 4.1 per cent, there is no need for any economic stimulus, he said. On the other hand, foreign institutional investors have withdrawn Rs 22,194 crore till the 10th of January from Indian equities this month, driven by expectations of a weak earnings season, a steady rise in the US dollar, and concerns over tariff war during Donald Trump's presidency. Meanwhile, the rupee continued its downward trend on Monday, declining by 27 paise to hit a new record low of 86.31 against the US dollar.

Global markets

The decline in the Indian stocks came amid a similar show in the Asia-Pacific markets that traded lower on Monday following Friday's US jobs report, which dampened hopes for early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.22 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.6 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.85 per cent, with the Kosdaq declining 0.53 per cent. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.17 per cent.

US stocks also tumbled on Friday after stronger-than-expected jobs data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 696.75 points, or 1.63 per cent, to close at 41,938.45. The S&P 500 dropped 1.54 per cent to 5,827.04, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.63 per cent to 19,161.63. These losses pushed the major indices into negative territory for 2025.

Tech levels to watch

According to technical pundits, the area between 23,177 and 23,355 will continue to matter on the way down for Nifty50, while immediate resistance stands at 23,600.

“Interestingly, even though the percentage of stocks in the Nifty above the 200-day average has fallen to 34, the 14-day momentum isn't oversold yet, which could mean more weakness could be ahead of us. For the day, let's watch 23238 on the downside which is critical,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, head of research at Axis Securities.