DMart bleeds 6% as analysts see margin pressure ahead, cut target after Q3

Brokerages on DMart Q3 results: Avenue Supermarts (DMart) shares tanked as much as 5.74 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 3,474 per share on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The 52-week low of DMart share is Rs 3,400.

DMart share price was triggered after the company’s December quarter (Q3FY25) results missed Street expectations. The downward move inwas triggered after the company’s December quarter (Q3FY25) results missed Street expectations.

DMart’s net profit stood at Rs 724 crore for Q3FY25, as compared to Rs 690 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The profit after tax (PAT) margin stood at 4.5 per cent in Q3FY25 as compared to 5.1 per cent in Q3FY24.

The company’s total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 15,973 crore, as compared to Rs 13,572 crore in the same period last year.

DMart’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in Q3FY25 came in at Rs 1,217 crore, as compared to Rs1,120 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Ebitda margin, however, squeezed to 7.6 per cent in Q3FY25 as compared to 8.3 per cent in Q3FY24. The company's Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3FY25 stood at Rs11.12, as compared to Rs10.62 for Q3FY24.

Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited, said, “We continue to see increased intensity in discounting in the FMCG category and the consequent impact to high turnover per square feet stores in metro towns. However, this quarter the impact has relatively reduced versus the previous quarter (Q2FY25).”

“We stay committed to being the most preferred value retailer to customers in the vicinity of a DMart store or a Fulfilment centre of DMart Ready. DMart Ready grew by 21.5 per cent in 9 months FY 2025. In the rapidly evolving dynamics of the grocery ecommerce market, we are seeing significantly more demand for home delivery compared to pick-up point and hence we continue to align our business to that extent. Our home delivery business now far exceeds our pick-up point sales contribution. We will continue to provide both channels of delivery as an option to our shoppers in select towns. In several towns we now only operate ‘Home Delivery’ as a delivery channel,” Noronha added.

Given this, several brokerages have revised their target prices for DMart, citing concerns about sustained margin pressure.

Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities believe DMart's margins will remain under pressure due to heightened competition and the management's focus on prioritising market share over margins. Consequently, Nuvama has reduced its revenue/PAT estimates for FY25 and FY26 by 0.5 per cent/11 per cent and 2.1 per cent/17.4 per cent, respectively.

Factoring in these adjustments and rolling forward to 9MFY27, the analysts have revised their target price (TP) to Rs 4,212 (previously Rs 5,040) while maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating.

Similarly, Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating but lowered its target price to Rs 4,450 from Rs 4,750.

The brokerage highlights that recent fundraising by the top three quick-commerce (QC) players has intensified competition. While Motilal Oswal believes DMart’s value-focused model will coexist with QC’s convenience-driven model in the long-term, rising competition in pricing could impact DMart’s growth and margins in the near-term.

According to JM Financial, DMart reported a robust 17 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in Q3, driven by an 8.3 per cent same-store sales growth (SSSG) and a 14 per cent Y-o-Y increase in retail space. However, operational performance fell short of expectations, with a ~50bps Y-o-Y decline in Ebitda margins due to major cost escalation. Consequently, PAT growth was muted at 7 per cent Y-o-Y. The firm has reduced its FY25-27 Ebitda estimates by 4 per cent and earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 4-7 per cent. They now project a 15-17 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in DMart’s consolidated revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY24-27. Using a 45x FY27 EV/Ebitda multiple (equivalent to ~74x FY27 P/E), the revised TP is set at Rs 4,450.

Kotak Institutional Equities said, Dmart’s Q3FY25 revenue grew 17.7 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 13.5 per cent increase in retail area and a 3.6 per cent rise in average throughput. SSSG improved to 8.3 per cent (from 5.5 per cent in Q2FY25). However, gross margin GM at 14.7 per cent (versus 14.9 per cent in Q3FY24) was impacted by higher FMCG price competition. Elevated operating costs led to a 63 bps margin decline and 8.7 per cent Ebitda growth. Hence, analysts have cut FY25-27E EPS by 3-5 per cent and maintain ‘Sell’ with a fair value (FV) of Rs 3,450. Analysts have revised the target price to Rs 3,880 (from Rs 4,450), maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating despite rolling over to Mar’27 EPS. This adjustment reflects a 4-7 per cent cut in FY25-27 EPS estimates due to the operational miss and a reduced target multiple of 60x (vs. 67x). The lower valuation accounts for anticipated pressure from quick-commerce competitors, the resignation of long-standing MD & CEO Neville Noronha, and aligning DMart’s P/E multiple with other discretionary peers showing similar mid-teens PAT CAGR for FY24-27.

Those at ICICI Securities have raised concerns over the accelerated ramp-up of quick-commerce in large metro cities, which poses challenges for DMart. While retail expansion has been stable at +13 per cent Y-o-Y, profitability pressures persist.

The Ebitda margin has declined about 53bps Y-o-Y to 7.9 per cent (below ICICI Securities estimates), driven by higher store operating expenses and a mix-led reduction in gross margin.

A higher-than-expected overlap of consumers seeking convenience and value shopping at DMart has created uncertainty regarding its growth trajectory. Additionally, the scale-up of DMart Ready has been significantly slower (+21.5 per cent Y-o-Y in 9MFY25) compared to quick-commerce competitors. With Anshul Asawa (formerly of Unilever) set to succeed Neville Noronha as MD & CEO in February 2026, analysts have revised their earnings estimates downward by 1 per cent and 3 per cent for FY25E and FY26E, respectively. They now project revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGRs of 17 per cent/16 per cent/14 per cent over FY24-27.

ICICI Securities maintains a ‘Reduce’ rating with an unchanged DCF-based target price of Rs 3,300, identifying major improvement in general merchandise and apparel recovery, as well as reduced competition from QC, as key upside risks.

Key downside risks, they believe, include slower-than-expected retail expansion.

Meanwhile, global brokerage Citi Research has reiterated its ‘Sell’ rating, maintaining a target price of Rs 3,350.

At 9:47 AM, DMart share price was trading 3.27 per cent lower at Rs 3,565 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.90 per cent or 695.10 points lower at 76,683.81 levels.