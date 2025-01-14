Stocks to Watch, Jan 14: HCL Tech, Angel One, Quadrant Future, BEL

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, January 14, 2025: Indian bourses are expected to have a positive start on Tuesday, indicated GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 110 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,272 level.

On Monday, the key benchmarks settled in red with the BSE Sensex closing 1,048 points or 1.36 per cent lower at 76,330.01, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,085.95, falling 345 points or 1.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Tuesday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Listings today: Quadrant Future IPO (Mainline), Capital Infra IPO (Mainline) Delta Autocorp IPO (SME), Avax Apparels IPO (SME) and BR Goyal IPO (SME) will list on the exchanges.

Earnings today: HDFC Asset Management Company, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Network18 Media & Investments, Shoppers Stop, SRM Energy, Atishay, and Benares Hotels are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings on January 14.

Angel One: The company posted a Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 280 crore, up from Rs 260 crore a year ago. Revenue rose to Rs 1,262 crore from Rs 1,059 crore, while Ebitda improved to Rs 496 crore from Rs 398 crore. The Ebitda margin increased to 39.29 per cent from 37.57 per cent.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Q3 net profit rose to Rs 77 crore compared to Rs 57.8 crore Y-o-Y, with revenue growing to Rs 237 crore from Rs 182 crore. Ebitda stood at Rs 107 crore versus Rs 80.6 crore, and the Ebitda margin improved to 45.17 per cent from 44.2 per cent. The company announced a bonus share issuance in a 1:1 ratio.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The company recorded a Q3 standalone net profit of Rs 142 crore, up from Rs 108 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue grew to Rs 1,132 crore from Rs 1,050 crore, while Ebitda increased to Rs 219 crore from Rs 172 crore. The Ebitda margin rose to 19.35 per cent from 16.33 per cent. Himadri also approved a Rs 120 crore capex for a speciality products facility and the incorporation of subsidiaries in India and the USA.

HCL Tech: Q3 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 4,590 crore, compared to Rs 4,235 crore QoQ. Revenue increased to Rs 29,890 crore from Rs 28,860 crore, and EBIT rose to Rs 5,820 crore from Rs 5,362 crore. The EBIT margin improved to 19.47 per cent. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share, including a Rs 6 special dividend, and provided FY25 guidance of 4.5 per cent-5 per cent revenue growth Y-o-Y in constant currency and EBIT margins of 18 per cent-19 per cent. The total contract value (TCV) of new deal wins in Q3 was $2.1 billion.

Zee Media Corp: The company announced plans to raise funds amounting to Rs 400 crore.

Den Networks: Q3 consolidated net profit was Rs 40.3 crore versus Rs 47.3 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue declined to Rs 261 crore from Rs 270 crore, while Ebitda fell to Rs 27.6 crore from Rs 40.7 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 10.59 per cent from 14.91 per cent.

Adani Energy Solutions: The company maintained 99.7 per cent system availability in its transmission business in Q3 and reduced distribution losses in AEML to 4.66 per cent. Adani Energy added 225 CKM during the quarter.

Marathon Nextgen Realty: Q3 consolidated net profit came in at Rs 47.9 crore compared to Rs 50.1 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue declined to Rs 123 crore from Rs 210 crore, and Ebitda fell to Rs 36.4 crore from Rs 76.3 crore. The Ebitda margin narrowed to 29.51 per cent from 36.26 per cent.

BEL: The company secured orders worth Rs 561 crore during the quarter.

JSW Energy: The company was declared the successful applicant for the resolution plan of KSK Mahanadi Power Company Ltd under CIRP.

Delta Corp: The online gaming firm reported a 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 35.7 crore. However, revenue dipped 7.5 per cent to Rs 194.3 crore from Rs 210.1 crore.

United Spirits: The company announced a leadership transition, with CEO Hina Nagarajan set to step down on March 31, 2025, to take on a new role within the Diageo Group.

Bajel Projects: The company received an EPC contract from Adani Energy Solutions for a 400kV double-circuit transmission line spanning 217 km.

Bartronics India: Promoter Kinex India will sell a 6.29 per cent stake (1.91 crore shares) via an Offer for Sale (OFS) on January 14-15, with the floor price set at Rs 22 per share.