Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / FPIs withdraw Rs 22,194 cr in Jan amid weak earnings outlook, rising dollar

FPIs withdraw Rs 22,194 cr in Jan amid weak earnings outlook, rising dollar

This came following an investment of Rs 15,446 crore in the month of December, data with the depositories showed

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

Foreign investors have scaled back their investments in Indian equities significantly amid global and domestic headwinds. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 22,194 crore from Indian equities this month, driven by expectations of a weak earnings season, a steady rise in the US dollar, and concerns over tariff war during Donald Trump's presidency.

This came following an investment of Rs 15,446 crore in the month of December, data with the depositories showed.

Foreign investors have scaled back their investments in Indian equities significantly amid global and domestic headwinds.

"This exodus of foreign money from the Indian markets could be attributed to multitude of factors, such as expectation of yet another weak earning season, concerns over the tariff war under Trump's presidency, slowdown in GDP growth, still high inflation numbers and uncertainty over the commencement of the interest cut in India," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

 

Additionally, record low level of Indian rupee, surge in US bond yields coupled with rich valuation of Indian markets also makes Indian equities relatively unattractive for foreign investors.

Also Read

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs selling-spree continues; Rs 22,420 cr withdrawn from equities in Nov

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs inflow hit 9-month high in equities in Sept, surpasses Rs 1trn mark

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs inject Rs 11,366 cr in debt market in Aug, inflow surpasses Rs 1 trn

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs invest Rs 15,352 cr in Indian equities during first two weeks of July

Bruno Fernandes

Top 5 all-time football signings during the January transfer window

According to the data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 22,194 crore from Indian equities so far this month (till January 10).

FPIs have been sellers on all trading days except January 2.

"The single major reason for the relentless selling by the FPIs is the steady rise in the dollar index which is above 109 now. The surge in the 10-year bond yield to above 4.6 per cent is ensuring capital flows from emerging markets like India," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The overall trend indicates a cautious approach by foreign investors, who scaled back investments in Indian equities significantly in 2024, with net inflows of just Rs 427 crore.

This contrasts sharply with the massive Rs 1.71 lakh crore net inflows in 2023, driven by optimism over India's strong economic fundamentals.

More From This Section

Stock markets, Indian markets

Inflation data, Q3 earnings, FII trading to drive mkts this week: Analysts

HDFC Bank, HDFC

Mcap of 5 of top-10 valued firms tumbles Rs 1.85 trn; HDFC Bank hit hard

SEBI

Sebi 'watchful' of manipulative practices, trades in index heavyweights

SEBI

Ease of doing business: Sebi mulling new metrics to measure risk in F&O

Premiumunlisted firms

Unlisted companies adding capacity at faster clip than listed peers

Topics : foreign portfolio investments Foreign portfolio investor US Dollar Dollar rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon