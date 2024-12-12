Uncertainties around regularity & tax clarity hang heavy over life insurers

Life insurance activity was soft in November 2024. Individual annual premium equivalent (APE) grew 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (two-year CAGR: 1 per cent) at industry level. New surrender value guidelines were applicable from Oct’24.

Private players saw 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth in November 2024 (two-year CAGR: 7 per cent) (vs 12 per cent /-1 per cent in Oct-24/Nov-23). Public sector major, Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC’s) APE declined by 12 per cent Y-o-Y (two-year CAGR: -11 per cent). Private players’ market share has risen to 69 per cent (vs ~66 per cent in Nov-23).

The year-to-date (YTD) financial year 2025 (FY25) growth came in at 16 per cent and 21 per cent Y-o-Y for the industry and private players respectively (vs 7 per cent /11 per cent Y-o-Y in FY24 over the same period).

SBI Life witnessed a growth of 9 per cent Y-o-Y in Nov-24 (vs 10 per cent in Oct-24 and -3 per cent in Nov-23) and lost market share in FY25 YTD. SBI Life recorded a two-year CAGR of 3 per cent. It registered individual and total APE growth of 13 per cent and 8 per cent Y-o-Y in YTD FY25. This resulted in a market share loss of 47bp to ~16 per cent in FY25 YTD. ICICI Prudential Life's (IPRU's) growth came in at 28 per cent Y-o-Y (vs 22 per cent in Oct-24 and -3 per cent in Nov-23), resulting in market share gain of 98bp in FY25 YTD. IPRU recorded a two-year CAGR of 12 per cent. For YTD FY25, individual and total APE growth was at 35 per cent and 54 per cent Y-o-Y for the company. IPRU Life's market share stood at 7 per cent in FY25 YTD (up 98bp).

HDFC Life grew 3 per cent Y-o-Y (vs 21 per cent in Oct-24 and -4 per cent in Nov-23), with market share gain of 66bp Y-o-Y in FY25 YTD. Max Life saw 25 per cent Y-o-Y growth (vs 15 per cent in Oct-24 and 8 per cent in Nov-23) and gained market share of 59bp in FY25 YTD. HDFC Life recorded two-year CAGR of -0.5 per cent in Nov-24. For YTD FY25, growth came in at 24 per cent and 20 per cent Y-o-Y in terms of individual and total APE, with market share increasing to 11 per cent in FY25 YTD (up 66bp Y-o-Y).

Max Life saw individual APE growth at 25 per cent and 28 per cent Y-o-Y in Nov-24 and YTD FY25 respectively. The total APE was up 26 per cent Y-o-Y in YTD FY25. Max Life saw its market share increasing to 6.5 per cent in FY25 YTD (up 59bp Y-o-Y). Individual APE recorded a two-year CAGR of 16 per cent in Nov-24. On a two-year CAGR basis, the industry reported 1.3 per cent retail APE growth, with the private sector growing 6.7 per cent and LIC declining 10.6 per cent. For YTD-FY25, Retail APE growth for the industry stood at 16.5 per cent led by the private sector clocking a strong 21.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth and LIC growing 7.3 per cent.

The private sector posted robust growth in Group APE, led by significant growth in IPRU, while LIC saw a 32 per cent decline in Group APE during Nov-24. The overall APE for the industry grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y, with the Private sector growing 44 per cent and LIC declining 19 per cent. LIC saw a sharp decline of 41 per cent in the number of individual policies sold during Nov-24. Overall, Nov-24 growth trends may be explained by slowdown in the Banca channel, and implementation of New Surrender Regulations leading to reduction in policy count. The focus moves to persistency.