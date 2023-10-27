Home / Markets / News / Short rollover seen in Nifty Futures; Check Bear Spread strategy for index

Short rollover seen in Nifty Futures; Check Bear Spread strategy for index

The short-term trend of the Nifty index is weak as it is placed below its 5,11 and 20-day EMA

Nandish Shah Mumbai
Web Exclusive

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 6:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty
 
Buy Nifty (November 9 expiry) 18,800 PUT at Rs 139.9 and simultaneously sell 18,500 PUT at Rs 62.55

Lot Size: 50

Cost of the strategy: Rs 77.35 (Rs 3,868 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 11,132 if Nifty closes at or below Rs 18,500 on November 9 expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 18,722

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.88

Approx margin required: Rs 19,000

Rationale:

>> Short rollover is seen in the Nifty Futures to the November series, where open interest rose by 14 per cent on Thursday with Nifty falling 1.39 per cent.

>> Nifty has broken down from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of August 31 and October 4. 

>> Short term trend of the Nifty is weak as it is placed below its 5,11 and 20-day EMA.

>> Amongst the Nifty options, aggressive Call writing is seen at 19,000-19,200 levels.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. 

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Senior Derivative & Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are own. He does not hold any position in the index. 

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Financial, Nifty Private Bank: Trading strategy for near-term decline

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Nifty50 index to consolidate in near-term; Buy Bank Nifty on dips: Nathani

Nifty50 Index: Breaching 19,910 to unlock exciting phase of price discovery

Gold prices steady as US jobless claims rise to 210K; crude oil drops

Foreign portfolio investors fret as tighter disclosure kick in next month

Bears on the prowl: Markets log worst day in 7 months on FPI selloff

Cipla Q2 net profit seen rising 25% YoY; US sales may drop QoQ to $215 mn

P-notes investment continues to swell for seventh month on robust macros

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nifty futuresNifty F&Oindex optionsDerivative calls Derivatives strategyMarket technicals

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story