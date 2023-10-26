Foreign portfolio investors fret as tighter disclosure kick in next month

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are expressing apprehension over the 10-day disclosure window provided for submitting details of beneficial owners in the case of fresh breaches of investment thresholds.

Just a week before the additional disclosure regulations for FPIs become effective, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for custodians.

While the SOP offers clarity on exemptions and formats for granular details, industry players report that FPI custodians are worried about certain implementation challenges.

FPI custodians believe that a 10-day trading window to furnish data from non-individual investors will be quite challenging. Moreover, they argue that funds breaching specified limits on a passive basis (due to an increase in the value of underlying holdings) will still be required to provide beneficial owner details after November 1.