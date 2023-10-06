Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Pharma Index: Navigating the Consolidation Phase

The Nifty Pharma Index finds itself in a consolidation phase after a brisk short-term rally.



For the past two months, the index and its components have been moving within a specific range of 15,750 to 15,000, creating a pivotal zone for traders. In this scenario, astute traders must pay close attention to the boundaries of this range.



If the index breaches the upper limit of 15,750 or falls below the 15,000 mark, significant market movements might follow. Traders employing a higher risk tolerance might consider buying near the lower end of the range and selling near the upper band, adapting their positions based on these boundary shifts.



Conversely, conservative traders might opt to wait. They can observe the market's behavior, anticipating a decisive breakout. A close above 15,750 could signify an upward trend, potentially encountering resistance at levels such as 15,950 and 16,225.



If the index ventures into this territory, investors should be cautious, as it might indicate a negative divergence on the charts, suggesting a prudent moment to secure profits.



In essence, the Nifty Pharma Index is currently a battleground of fluctuating prices, offering both risks and opportunities. Traders must remain vigilant, adapting their strategies based on the index's movements within or outside of the established range. This vigilance, coupled with strategic decision-making, will be key to navigating this consolidation phase effectively.

Nifty Auto Index: Navigating Support and Resistance

The Nifty Auto Index is currently positioned at a critical juncture, finding stability near the significant support level of 15,700. Traders are advised to maintain a strict stoploss at this level on a closing basis, ensuring prudent risk management.



Given the index's recent support, a strategic approach involves purchasing the index and its underlying components when prices dip. This strategy aligns with the anticipation of a consolidative phase in the near term. The projected range for this consolidation spans from 16,025 to 15,700.



In the event of a breakout above 16,025, the index could encounter resistance at subsequent levels, namely 16,064, 16,280, and 16,880. On the flip side, a breach below 15,700 might indicate a downward trend, with support levels expected around 15,450 and 15,300.



It's crucial to note that a closure beneath 15,300 could signify a shift from a bullish to a bearish trend in the short term. Therefore, traders are advised to stay vigilant, keeping these pivotal levels in mind while making their trading decisions.



The prevailing bias suggests a positive outlook, emphasizing a buy-on-dips strategy. By adhering to these principles and remaining attentive to market dynamics, traders can navigate the Nifty Auto Index effectively in the coming sessions.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. The references to specific securities in this report are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be and should not be interpreted as a recommendation to buy or sell any specific securities.