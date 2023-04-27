Home / Markets / News / Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Recent price correction in Bajaj Finance's stock, strong growth outlook, peaking of rates, and potential to enter credit cards market, make risk-reward favourable, analysts said

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Investors have been worried about the slow pace of growth at Bajaj Finance for some time now. From a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40 per cent between FY09-FY22, investors expect the next decade to see asset under management (AUM) growing at around 25 per cent CAGR.
This near 50 per cent drop in the growth rate, however, should not worry investors, said analysts in a post Q4FY23 results note. The non-bank finance company (NBFC), they said, has grown its loan book from Rs 40,000 crore at the start of the previous decade to about Rs 2.5 trillion now, and remains on a fundamentally strong footing from a long-term perspective.

Also Read

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Sensex rises 170 pts, Nifty tops 17,800; GSFC leaps 20%, MCX crashes 6%

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; HUL cons Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY, stock slips

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

After a dismal FY23, is the tide turning for mid, small-cap segments?

GAIL, BEL, GMDC: Bullish PSU stocks may see up to 20% upside

NSE tweaks index inclusion rules for spun-off entities to reduce churn

ITC extends rally, hits new high; surges 25% so far in calendar year 2023

Raymond soars 9%, hits new peak on Godrej Consumer Products deal buzz

Topics :MarketsBajaj FinanceQ4 ResultsAUMMarket news

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story