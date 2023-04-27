Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?





ALSO READ: Bajaj Finance Q4 net up 30% to Rs 3,158 cr on robust net interest income This near 50 per cent drop in the growth rate, however, should not worry investors, said analysts in a post Q4FY23 results note. The non-bank finance company (NBFC), they said, has grown its loan book from Rs 40,000 crore at the start of the previous decade to about Rs 2.5 trillion now, and remains on a fundamentally strong footing from a long-term perspective.

Investors have been worried about the slow pace of growth at Bajaj Finance for some time now. From a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40 per cent between FY09-FY22, investors expect the next decade to see asset under management (AUM) growing at around 25 per cent CAGR.