IndiGo on Tuesday featured among the worst ranked global airlines by the US-based AirHelp Inc. The 2024 AirHelp Score report, published on December 03, ranked InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo, at 103rd position, just six places above the bottom, in the overall global airline rankings. AirHelp Inc released its annual analysis of the best and worst performing airlines taking into account customer claims processed worldwide, as well as outside data tracking on-time arrival and departure performance for every plane among other key criteria's. Meanwhile, IndiGo on Wednesday refuted the AirHelp survey claims, and said it has consistently scored high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations. In a statement, IndiGo said the data published in the survey does not report the sample size from India, and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry "casting a doubt on its credibility". Meanwhile, on the BSE and NSE, IndiGo share price seems to be unperturbed, down 1.61 per cent in the last two trading sessions, post the adverse global rankings. On Thursday, the stock traded with a loss of 0.7 per cent, while the BSE Sensex had declined 0.2 per cent to 80,750 levels. Here's what the technical charts predict for IndiGo's likely trend ahead:InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) Current Price: Rs 4,333 Upside Potential: 20% Downside Risk: 20.4% Support: Rs 4,130; Rs 3,850 Resistance: Rs 4,468; Rs 4,860; Rs 5,050 IndiGo share price has rallied over 16 per cent from its November low of Rs 3,780. At present, the stock is seen testing resistance around its 100-DMA (Daily Moving Average) which stands at Rs 4,468. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Technically, the short- and the long-term trend seem favourable for IndiGo stock; while the medium-term chart hints at a possibility of limited upside. On the levels front; support for the stock can be expected around Rs 4,130 and Rs 3,850 levels; below which a dip towards Rs 3,450 seems possible. On the upside, break and sustained trade above the 100-DMA, can open the doors for a rally towards Rs 5,200, with interim resistance likely around Rs 4,860 and Rs 5,050 levels.