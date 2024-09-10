Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment today: check status, GMP & more

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for The basis of allotment for Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO shares is scheduled for today, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The three-day subscription window to bid for the Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO closed yesterday, receiving overwhelming participation from investors.

The public issue of Shree Tirupati Balajee, which was available at a price band of Rs 78-83 with a lot size of 180 shares, received bids for 1,78,48,51,020 shares against 1,43,08,000 shares offered, thus getting oversubscribed 124.74 times by the last date of subscription.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO final subscription status

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) placed the highest bids for the Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO, with a subscription rate of 210.12 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 150.87 times. Meanwhile, the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 73.22 times by the last day of subscription.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment status

The shares of Shree Tirupati Balajee are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

- Check Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO Allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx



- Check Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO Allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html



- Check Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO Allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Shares of Shree Tirupati Balajee are commanding a strong grey market premium on Tuesday. Shree Tirupati Balajee shares are currently trading at a premium of Rs 39 or nearly 45 per cent over the upper band of the IPO price, according to several sources tracking grey market activities. This indicates a positive listing for Shree Tirupati Balajee shares on the bourses.

Shree Tirupati Balajee expected listing price

Shares of Shree Tirupati Balajee are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 12, 2024. If the current trends in the grey market sustain, Shree Tirupati Balajee shares may list around Rs 122, a premium of nearly 45 per cent from the upper band of the issue price.

About Shree Tirupati Balajee

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs), i.e., large flexible bags, and other industrial packaging products such as woven sacks, woven fabric, narrow fabric, and tapes in domestic and overseas markets.