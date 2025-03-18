Home / Markets / News / Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance soar up to 5% after S&P Ratings upgrades

Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance soar up to 5% after S&P Ratings upgrades

S&P Ratings has raised the long-term issue ratings for Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance from "BB" to "BB+" and for Sammaan Capital from "B" to "B+"

share market
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of three Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance, and Sammaan Capital surged up to 5 per cent on Tuesday after global ratings agency S&P Ratings upgraded the long-term rating by one notch for all three firms.   
Among them, Sammaan Capital led the gains and settled higher by 4.75 per cent. This was followed by Shriram Finance settling with the gains of 3 per cent, and Muthoot Finance ending higher by 1.6 per cent.
 
S&P Ratings has raised the long-term issue ratings for Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance from "BB" to "BB+" and for Sammaan Capital from "B" to "B+".  
 
In a statement, S&P highlighted that the improvements in India's oversight of large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), following changes to the regulatory framework, have resulted in better financial stability and sustainable growth for these firms.  
 
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) differentiated regulatory approach is expected to significantly benefit the top-tier financial companies. These scale-based regulations have played a key role in strengthening the stability of the financial system, contributing to more sustainable growth among the largest NBFCs, with an increased emphasis on risk management, transparency, and compliance.  

Also Read

Star Cement up 4% as arm bags license for limestone block in Assam

Smallcap index soars 2%; Gabriel, Avanti, Sarda Energy hit multi-year highs

Mastek share price snaps 5-day losing run, surges 19% on heavy volumes

Five-Star Business Finance board nods Rs 4,000-cr NCD issue, shares gain 3%

Lemon Tree Hotels shares rise after signing new property in Bokaro

 
Sharing its views on Muthoot Finance, the ratings agency said that, while some stress is expected in the asset quality of Muthoot's microfinance subsidiary, in line with the industry, the company is likely to maintain overall asset quality due to the dominance of its highly collateralised gold loan portfolio.  
 
"The stable rating outlook on Muthoot reflects our view that the company will maintain its capitalisation and strong market position in gold loans over the next 12 months. We expect Muthoot to continue increasing the share of longer-tenure funding in its funding mix," S&P noted.  
 
According to the statement, Shriram Finance is expected to maintain its market leadership in the used-commercial vehicle segment. The company benefits from its entrenched position in financing for this sector, supported by long-standing relationships with borrowers, a deep understanding of the market, and an expansive reach in lower-tier cities and rural areas.  
 
"Despite expectations of a high loan growth of 17-19 per cent for Shriram Finance over the next two years, its capitalisation is expected to remain strong. We project a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the company to be between 13.5 per cent and 14.0 per cent over the next couple of years," the ratings agency said.  
 
Sammaan Capital will continue to wind down its legacy stressed assets in an orderly manner, with a manageable effect on its financial performance. The company’s strong capitalisation will enable it to manage any potential elevated credit losses arising from the winding down of its legacy mortgage book. It is expected to maintain sufficient liquidity over the next 12 months, S&P added.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At 0.8 times book value, IndusInd Bank stock valued as 'cheap': Bernstein

Sensex jumps 1,200 pts; Nifty claims 22,800: Why markets are rising today

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex up for 2nd day, adds 1,131pts, Nifty at 22,834; all sectors gain

Here's why Manappuram Finance shares rose 2% on March 18; key details here

Sugar stocks surge up to 20% on drop in production, muted recovery

Topics :Buzzing stocksMuthoot Finance stockshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P ratingsShare price

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story