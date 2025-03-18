Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India on firm global cues; Asian markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After a 33 per cent decline from its three-month peak, Varun Beverages' stock has regained half of its losses over the last two weeks. The earlier drop was attributed to worries about increased competition and slower volume growth in its Indian operations. Currently, the stock is trading at ₹507 per share.
Market analysts suggest that the correction might have been excessive, as the company is well-positioned for growth in both India and the African markets. Additionally, with the summer season approaching—a critical period for the Pepsi bottling and distribution giant—a near-term boost in volumes is anticipated. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Markets to remain range-bound in near-term without sharp break out or break down'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Broad indications are that the market has bottomed out even though further corrections cannot be completely ruled out. Positive domestic cues like rebound on FY25 Q3 GDP growth to 6.2 per cent, spurt in the IIP by 5.1 per cent, increase in gross tax collection by 16 per cent, declining trade deficit and more importantly decline in CPI inflation to 3.6 per cent are positive macro trends which augur well for the market. But these domestic tailwinds are not strong enough to take the market to higher levels on a sustained basis since the global headwinds from tariff wars will counter the domestic tailwinds.
Hopes of growth revival in China coupled with the cheap valuations of Chinese stocks have triggered foreign capital inflows into China. This has triggered FII selling in emerging markets, particularly India where the valuations are relatively expensive. Market is likely to move in a range in the near-term without a sharp break out or break down."
Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's strict measures on options trading drive speculators out of market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail options trading activity in India has hit its lowest level in three years, reflecting an initial success for the country's market regulator, which implemented stringent measures late last year to curb the derivatives trading surge.
Data from Bloomberg shows that the 30-day rolling average of options contracts traded by individual investors on the National Stock Exchange has dropped by 77% since the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) initial restrictions came into effect in November. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New listings under pressure as three-month anchor lock-in period ends
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The shares of recently listed companies, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) and One Mobikwik Systems, experienced significant declines on Monday following the expiration of the three-month lock-in period for anchor investors. IKS saw its stock price drop by 11.8 per cent, while Mobikwik shares fell by 9 per cent.
In contrast, Vishal Mega Mart and Sai Life Sciences, which also reached the end of their anchor lock-in periods, rebounded from early losses and recorded gains of 2 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.
Market analysts highlight the downturn in newly listed stocks as a concern, suggesting that anchor investors might choose to offload their holdings amid shifting market conditions. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite lower FY26 estimates, Street remains bullish on AMC stocks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock market correction has raised concerns about investor sentiment, with FPIs being net sellers while domestic inflows, particularly via households, have supported the market. A slowdown in retail mutual fund inflows could lead to deeper corrections, reduced trading volumes, and lower smallcap and F&O prices.
The mutual fund industry had inflows of ₹40,100 crore, but net equity inflows excluding SIPs fell 54 per cent M-o-M. Analysts remain optimistic about long-term growth, citing under-penetration with only 53 million mutual fund investors. Strong regulation and customer loyalty to long-term wealth creation provide a positive outlook for the industry. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Perform or perish: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra to banks on customer service
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra issued a strong critique of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) regarding the sharp rise in customer complaints in recent years. He called on these regulated entities to enhance their service quality and implement efficient grievance redress mechanisms within strict timeframes. Malhotra emphasized that senior leaders, including managing directors (MDs), should dedicate time each week to address these issues.
Speaking at the annual RBI Ombudsmen conference on Monday, Malhotra stated, "In today's competitive environment, survival is impossible without delivering high-quality service to our customers." READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt assessing gains, challenges from US tariffs: Commerce secy Barthwal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal announced on Monday that the government is actively consulting stakeholders to evaluate the challenges, opportunities, and overall impact of the additional tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian exports.
India has been engaging constructively with the US administration, and progress has been made in the discussions. Barthwal expressed optimism, stating that India anticipates a favorable resolution from the ongoing trade negotiations. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Datanomics: More Chinese market access may help counter Trump tariff impact
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's trade deficit could potentially expand by 10 per cent to 20 per cent as the United States, under President Donald Trump's leadership, seeks to recalibrate its trade relationship with India.
To address this challenge, India might explore creative strategies, including urging China to provide greater access to its markets. Despite ongoing efforts, India has yet to achieve significant progress in this regard. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, March 18: Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd, Vedanta, Tata Motors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finserv: The non-banking financial company said it has signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) with Allianz SE to acquire a 26 per cent stake in the two insurance joint ventures for Rs 24,180 crore. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How to trade Nifty on March 18? Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strategy Details: Nifty Short Strangle
Immediate resistance lies at 22,750-22,800, a level that previously acted as support in Jan-Feb 2025, while support lies near 22,200-22,150. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today, March 18: Nifty levels; Asia, Wall St up; Bajaj Fin in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in India will track trends in Asia markets and Wall Street to chart their course on Tuesday, March 18. US President Donald Trump, yet again, reiterated that reciprocal tariffs will go into effect on April 2, 2025. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets gain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region markets rose on Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 1.49 per cent and the broader Topix index gained 1.49 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi rose 0.49 per cent while the small-cap Kosdaq was flat with a negative bias.
Mainland China’s CSI 300 was trading 0.51 per cent higher while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was ahead by 1.6 per cent.
Australia's ASX 200 was trading with gains of 0.16 per cent.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street gains overnight
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks climbed on Monday for the second consequitive session, on the back of strong retail sales data there.
The S&P 500 gained 0.64 per cent to close at 5,675.12, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.31 per cent and ended at 17,808.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also advanced 353.44 points, or 0.85 per cent, to end at 41,841.63.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open on a firm footing on Tuesday, amid strong global cues led by the higher close on Wall Street overnight on the back of strong retail sales data there.
At 7:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,747, more than 150 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close of 22,584.30.
Meanwhile, according to Shridatta Bhandwaldar, head of equities, Canara Robeco asset management company, earnings growth and a reversal in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows is crucial to market recovery. READ MORE
Elsewhere, equity mutual fund schemes from the top 20 fund houses held 6.8 per cent of their portfolios in cash as of February 28, up from 6.1 per cent in January and 5.9 per cent in December 2024, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. READ MORE
Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened for the third consecutive trading session on Monday as the dollar index dropped further by 0.2 per cent to 103.5. The rupee appreciated up to 86.76 against the dollar during the day, a three-week high, before reversing some gains to settle at 86.80 per dollar, against the previous close of 87 per dollar. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, PDP Shipping & Projects IPO (BSE SME) will list on the bourses, while Divine Hira Jewellers IPO (NSE SME) and Paradeep Parivahan IPO (BSE SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription window.