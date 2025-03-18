Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India on firm global cues; Asian markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open on a firm footing on Tuesday, amid strong global cues led by the higher close on Wall Street overnight on the back of strong retail sales data there.

That apart, US President That apart, US President Donald Trump's scheduled discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war later on Tuesday (US time) may also help prop up investors' sentiment. However, the continued selling of Indian equities by foreign institutional investors could provide some downside risk to the markets.

At 7:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,747, more than 150 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close of 22,584.30.

Meanwhile, according to Shridatta Bhandwaldar, head of equities, Canara Robeco asset management company, earnings growth and a reversal in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows is crucial to market recovery.

Elsewhere, equity mutual fund schemes from the top 20 fund houses held 6.8 per cent of their portfolios in cash as of February 28, up from 6.1 per cent in January and 5.9 per cent in December 2024, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened for the third consecutive trading session on Monday as the dollar index dropped further by 0.2 per cent to 103.5. The rupee appreciated up to 86.76 against the dollar during the day, a three-week high, before reversing some gains to settle at 86.80 per dollar, against the previous close of 87 per dollar.

In the primary markets today, PDP Shipping & Projects IPO (BSE SME) will list on the bourses, while Divine Hira Jewellers IPO (NSE SME) and Paradeep Parivahan IPO (BSE SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription window.