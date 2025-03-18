Sugar stocks surge up to 20% on drop in production, muted recovery

Shares of sugar companies have rallied by up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after a report stated that sugar production in the three major producing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have dropped sharply.

According to a PTI report, India's sugar production has declined by 16.13 per cent to 23.71 million tonnes so far in the ongoing 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) has projected the country's total sugar output to be lower at 25.9 million tonnes in the ongoing 2024-25 season, compared to 31.9 million tonnes in the previous season. This is a significant drop and deviation from the figures issued by India Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), another industry body whose first estimate for the season was 27.22 million tonnes.

According to NFCSF data, production in Maharashtra, India's largest sugar producer, fell to 7.86 million tonnes till March 15 of the current season, from 10.04 million tonnes a year ago.

Shares of Uttam Sugar Mills have locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 230.75 on the BSE after India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is likely to recover in FY26, led by an increase in both sugar and ethanol sales, an uptick in sugar prices as well as its capex towards improving operational efficiency.

While ethanol sales remained flat at 45.5 million litres (mnL) in 9MFY25 (9MFY24: 46.8mnL), the allocation in the first two cycles of ethanol supply year 2025 (ESY25) is significantly higher, indicating a revival after the government lifted the restrictions of diversion of sugar towards ethanol, the rating agency said in rationale.

While the lower recovery could lead to reduced production in FY25, Ind-Ra expects the net working capital to remain range-bound given the lower sugar sales. This, coupled with a lower Ebitda, could lead to an increase in the net leverage in FY25. With a gradual reduction in the inventory and the recovery in the Ebitda, the net leverage is likely to improve in FY26.

Among the other individual stocks, Magadh Sugar & Energy surged 14 per cent to Rs 585, followed by Avadh Sugar & Energy (up 10 per cent at Rs 428.95), Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries (9 per cent at Rs 344.50), Mawana Sugars (7 per cent at Rs 89.24), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries (7 per cent at Rs 39.09), Shree Renuka Sugars (5 per cent at Rs 28.55), Triveni Engineering (5 per cent at Rs 383.30) and Balrampur Chini Mills (3 per cent at Rs 494.70). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.2 per cent at 75,059 at 12:14 PM.

Given subdued sugar recovery, India’s sugar production in Sugar Season 25 is likely to be lower compared to the previous estimate as well as annually. In order to offset higher fixed costs, sugar mills have been raising sugar prices. In the fourth quarter between January and March (Q4FY25) till date, sugar prices in key states are up ~7-9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). As a result, sugar division profitability is likely to remain robust in Q4FY25, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Further, in the analysts view, these sugar mills will be transferring ethanol to the distillery division at these elevated levels. Given there has been no price revision for ethanol from B-heavy and juice routes, the brokerage firm believes that distillery margins will remain depressed even in Q4FY25.

“With lower sugar recovery and production, to offset the higher fixed costs, sugar mills have been increasing sugar prices. This means that sugar players will do inter-segment transfer also at a higher price. Given no increase in ethanol prices, distillery margins are likely to be muted in Q4FY25, in our view,” JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the sugar sector update.

The government has approached the Niti Aayog to make a roadmap to increase ethanol blending to 25 per cent from 20 per cent. Increased blending would scale up demand for ethanol by ~25 per cent for the industry. Government policies continue to drive the fortunes of the sugar industry, and analysts at Elara Capital expect longer-term policy triggers to be favorable. Near-term policy triggers may create temporary overhangs, it said.