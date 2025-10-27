Sigachi Industries stock falls 4% after weak Q2; net profit down 50% YoY

Sigachi Industries share price today: Shares of Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Sigachi Industries, fell over 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹37.4 on the NSE after the company reported weak performance in the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26).

At 03:00 PM, the Sigachi Industries stock was trading at ₹37.94, down 2.7 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹29 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading 159 points higher at 25,945 levels. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹1,452 crore. The stock's 52-week high stood at ₹59.59 and 52-week low stood at ₹30.51.

Sigachi Industries Q2 results In the September 2025 quarter, Sigachi Industries reported revenue from operations of ₹113 crore, down 19 per cent from ₹139.5 crore in the year-ago period. Its operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 74.5 per cent to ₹7.5 crore compared to ₹29.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's net profit for the quarter halved to ₹10.5 crore in Q2FY26 against ₹21 crore in the year-ago period. According to the company's statement, no deferred income from the insurance claims has been considered in the reported results, which could potentially impact future financial statements.

The company is going through a transformative phase after a major fire incident at its Pashamylaram unit on June 30, 2025. The incident has prompted Sigachi to accelerate its strategic and operational transformation to ensure long-term resilience and profitability, the company said in an exchange filing. The company has maintained business continuity by reallocating production to its Dahej and Jhagadia units. "The government-led investigation is still underway; the preliminary internal review, supported by independent experts, points to a dust explosion originating in the dry section of the facility, specifically near the spray dryer chamber," the company said. Amit Raj Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer at Sigachi Industries, said the incident on June 30 has been a catalyst for a decisive transformation in how the company approaches safety, process integrity, and operational resilience. "We are not only reinforcing safety systems but also building a culture where every employee feels responsible for, and confident in, the safety of their workplace," he added.