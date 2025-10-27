Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 200 pts; Coforge jumps 6%, SBI Life 3.5%; SBI Card slips 3%
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 200 pts; Coforge jumps 6%, SBI Life 3.5%; SBI Card slips 3%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, October 27, 2025: Among sectors, all the indices were ruling higher, led by the Nifty Realty index, up 1 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock markets, Indian markets
Nikkei surged past the 50,000 mark for the first time on Monday, gaining over 2 per cent as optimism over the US-China trade progress and Wall Street’s record rally lifted sentiment. | Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Google
9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened for trading on Monday
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded higher by 0.35 per cent, and 0.13 per cent, respectively.
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Monday. 
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens near 84,300

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Monday's trading session at 84,297.39, higher by 85.51 points or 0.10 per cent. 
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 25,840

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gain of 48.05 points or 0.19 per cent at 25,843.20. 
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 85 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex added 85.51 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 84,297.39 in pre-opening session on Monday.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty adds 48 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 25,843.20, higher by 48.05 points or 0.19 per cent.
 

9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens slightly lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened slightly lower on Monday. The domestic currency started at 87.86 per US Dollar vs Friday's close of 87.84/$

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages see near-term upside in Dr Reddy's on Semaglutide, ex-US growth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pharmaceutical behemoth Dr Reddy’s Laboratories posted a better-than-expected performance in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), with brokerages highlighting strong growth outside North America and optimism around its upcoming Semaglutide launch.
 
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories reported a consolidated Q2FY26 net profit of ₹1,437.2 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,255.3 crore, with sequential growth largely flat. Ebitda rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,351.1 crore, yielding a 26.7 per cent margin. Revenue reached ₹8,805.1 crore, up 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent sequentially. READ MORE
  

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages divided on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC post Q2; Buy or sell?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC posted its second quarter (Q2FY26) results on Friday, during market hours. On Friday, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s share price closed 2.4 per cent lower at ₹830.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.41 per cent at 84,211.88. READ MORE

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Cement; check top stock picks, targets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s cement sector is entering a phase of steady recovery and is estimated to grow in mid-single digits on a Y-o-Y basis supported by improving demand prospects, favourable cost dynamics, and healthy capacity additions.

Demand has been slow so far in Octocber 2025 due to slow construction work amid the festive season and due to the labour shortage and state/local municipal elections in a few markets.

Dealers expect a meaningful pickup in demand from mid-November 2025, with the return of labour workforce and the beginning of a peak construction period. READ MORE

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian economy likely to grow faster than expected 6.7% in FY26: Poll

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian economy will grow slightly faster than previously expected this fiscal year, a Reuters poll showed, as economists raised their forecasts for a second straight month following a surprise 7.8 per cent expansion in the April to June quarter.
 
That unexpected boost, along with a cut to the country's Goods and Services Tax (GST) timed around the festive season to spur consumer demand, has led most economists in the October 15-24 survey to revise up their full-year forecasts from last month or leave them unchanged. READ MORE

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view

A softer-than-expected US inflation report has boosted hopes of Fed rate cuts, with markets pricing in a 97% chance of a cut on October 29 and 92 per cent odds of another in December. Adding to the optimism are prospects of a US–China trade deal and possible US tariff cuts on Indian imports to 15–16 per cent.

Technically, Nifty bulls eye the 26,000 mark and a retest of the all-time high at 26,277.

Key earnings this week include Indian Oil, Adani Energy, L&T, and Kotak Bank, while stocks in focus are Federal Bank, Cipla, HUL, and Laurus Labs—the latter remains a top buy with targets of ₹945–1,003 amid strong Q2 results.

View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Should you bet on SBI Cards and Payment post its Q2? Analysts weigh

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Cards and Payment Services posted its second quarter (Q2FY26) results on Friday, after market hours. On Friday, SBI Card’s share price closed 0.21 per cent higher at 930.4. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.41 per cent at 84,211.88. 
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities has downgraded SBI Card to ‘Hold’, keeping the target at ₹1,025 per share. 
 
The brokerage sees no upside from current levels and expects the return on assets (RoA) to remain below the normalised level through our forecast period. “The stock is trading at 40x/27x PE FY26E/27E, leaving no room for upside,” Nuvama noted. READ MORE

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel finds its frequency: High Arpu, low capital expenditure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock of Bharti Airtel, India’s largest listed telecommunications (telecom) services provider, recently hit an all-time high on expectations of higher average revenue per user (Arpu), a stable market setup, and fresh revenue lines.
 
The stock has outperformed the market over the past year, gaining 21 per cent against the Nifty’s 5.7 per cent. With a bullish outlook and upgrades from brokerages, analysts see more upside — especially if Airtel tops Street estimates for the July–September quarter (Q2) of 2025–26 (FY26). READ MORE
First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

