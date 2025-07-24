Smallcap stock under ₹300 falls 8% post Q1 earnings; check details

DAM Capital share price today: Shares of smallcap firm, DAM Capital, dropped over 8 per cent on Thursday, July 24, 2025, logging an intraday low of ₹228.15 per share.

At 02:05 PM, DAM Capital shares were trading at ₹236.85, down by 5.35 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, NSE Nifty was also trading in the red territory, down by 123 points or 0.49 per cent, quoting 25,096.25. So far this calendar year, the shares of the company have experienced a double-digit decline of 34 per cent.

The selloff on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

DAM Capital Q1FY26 earnings The company's consolidated revenue from operations figure stood at ₹30.85 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as against ₹44.44 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. DAM Capital's profit after tax (PAT) figure also witnessed a sharp drop to just ₹0.23 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹22 crore reported in the first quarter of FY25, indicating a decline of 99 per cent. PAT margins during the quarter under review stood at 0.8 per cent, down from 47.8 per cent recorded in Q1FY25. Segment-wise, the company's merchant banking revenue during the quarter stood at ₹9 crore, down 57.9 per cent from ₹22 crore reported in Q1FY25. Whereas revenue from the stock broking segment stood at ₹18 crore in Q1FY26, again down by 11.1 per cent from ₹20 crore reported in the first quarter of FY25. "Q1FY26 saw limited market activity due to ongoing domestic and geopolitical uncertainties. This impacted deal execution timelines, resulting in lower revenue recognition for the quarter," company management stated in the exchange filing, adding that, "despite a muted start, three deals were executed, laying the groundwork for future quarters as market sentiment revived and primary market activity has picked up."