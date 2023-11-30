Home / Markets / News / Smallcaps see biggest monthly leap in 3 years; Nifty climbs 5.5% in Nov

Smallcaps see biggest monthly leap in 3 years; Nifty climbs 5.5% in Nov

Nifty ascends 5.5% in November, marking its strongest increase in 16 months

Premium
Photo: Bloomberg
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Notwithstanding concerns about lofty valuations, smallcaps recorded their most significant monthly gain in nearly three years in November. The National Stock Exchange Nifty Smallcap 100 finished the month with a 12 per cent gain, the most since February 2021 when it rose by 12.2 per cent.

After declining by 4.1 per cent in the preceding month, the Nifty Midcap 100 rose by 10.4 per cent, the most since July 2022. The benchmark Nifty50 rose by 5.5 per cent, the most since July 2022, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced by 4.9 per cent, the most since October 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The gains in the benchmark indices were less than those in the US, Europe, and some Asian markets like South Korea, which saw double-digit gains.

The blockbuster month for equities was due to growing risk appetite following a sharp retreat in US bond yields. Bond prices rallied as investors pinned hopes on early rate cuts following supportive economic data and favourable commentary from US Federal Reserve officials.

From this year’s lows, the smallcap and midcap indices have rallied by around 50 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, supported by strong inflows from retail investors — both directly into equities and through the mutual fund route.

“For smallcaps, liquidity is comparatively low, and hence they see a sharper rise during bull markets and sharp declines when there is a market downturn. This time around, the rally has largely been supported by retail flows,” said Deven Choksey, managing director of KRChoksey Holdings.

While small and midcaps have scaled new record highs, the Nifty50 is less than 60 points shy of surpassing its record closing high of 20,192 on September 15.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty registered the highest gains at 18.4 per cent in November, followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto indices, which rose by 15.1 per cent and 10.6 per cent, respectively.

Among the Nifty50 components, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hero MotoCorp rose the most at around 24 per cent each. Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the only two Nifty stocks to end with losses. The New India Assurance Co., RattanIndia Enterprises, and Bharat Heavy Electricals gained the most in the top 500 universe.

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows turned positive after two months of sharp outflows. In November, overseas funds poured nearly Rs 15,000 crore into domestic equities. These include Rs 8,148 crore of inflows seen on Thursday, largely due to the rebalancing in the Morgan Stanley Capital International index.

“The market construct has turned bullish, aided by favourable global and domestic clues. FPIs turning buyers for five days in a row and domestic institutions buying aggressively indicate a strong trend, which can take the Nifty past its record high. However, with India’s market capitalisation (mcap) crossing $4 trillion and the mcap-to-gross domestic product ratio climbing to 120 per cent, valuations are getting stretched. But in the short run, the market is likely to move ahead of fundamentals," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.


Also Read

MSCI Global Standard index review: Here's how each stock reacted to rejig

APL Apollo, Tata Motors, Lodha seen getting added to MSCI indices

MSCI Global Index rejig: IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Suzlon get added

REC, Ashok Leyland: 7 out of 8 stocks, picked by MSCI, may rally up to 25%

Stocks to Watch on July 7: Dabur, Titan, SBI Card, PSBs, Cipla, Sobha, IHCL

Metro Brands, Nykaa soar up to 9% on inking licensing pact with Foot Locker

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Analysts suggest hedging India equity portfolio before state poll results

Market-cap of this Tata Group stock nears Rs 1 trillion; surges 24% in Nov

IREDA extends rally in weak market; stock zooms 115% against issue price

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MSCI indicesNifty indexMidcap smallcapMidcap smallcap stocksMarkets Sensex Niftystock market trading

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story