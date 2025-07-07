Home / Markets / News / Smartworks Coworking IPO opens on July 10; here's all you need to know

Smartworks Coworking IPO opens on July 10; here's all you need to know

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Smartworks Coworking will tentatively close on Monday, July 14, 2025

Smartworks Coworking IPO will open for bidding on July 10
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Smartworks Coworking IPO: Smartworks Coworking, a workspace solutions company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The issue comprises a fresh issuance of ₹445 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 3.4 million shares aggregating to ₹137.56 crore. NS Niketan, SNS Infrarealty and Space Solutions India are the selling shareholders. 
 
The company has reserved not less than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers, not more than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. 

Smartworks Coworking IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Monday, July 14, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date, i.e. Wednesday, July 9, 2025.
 
The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Shares of Smartworks Coworking will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, July 17, 2025. 

Smartwork Coworking IPO lot size, price band

Smartwork Coworking IPO is available at a price band of ₹387-407 per share, with a lot size of 36 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot or 36 shares of Smartwork Coworking and in multiples thereof.
 
The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is ₹14,652 at the upper price band. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 468 shares, amounting to ₹1,90,476.

Smartwork Coworking registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, BOB Capital Markets, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers. 

Smartworks Coworking IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and capital expenditure for fit-outs in the New Centres and for security deposits of the New Centres. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.  

Smartworks Coworking IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Smartworks Coworking were trading flat at ₹407 on Monday, which is the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

About Smartwork Coworking Spaces

Smartwork Coworking Spaces is an office experience and managed campus platform. As of March 31, 2025, it is the largest managed campus operator, amongst the benchmarked operators in terms of total stock, with a lease signed portfolio of 8 million square feet. It focuses on leasing large, bare shell properties in prime locations from landlords and transforming them into fully serviced, aesthetically pleasing and tech-enabled campuses with daily-life and aspirational amenities. It manages 50 centres in 15 cities such as Bengaluru (Karnataka), Pune (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

