Smartworks Coworking IPO opens on July 10; here's all you need to know

Smartworks Coworking IPO: Smartworks Coworking, a workspace solutions company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The issue comprises a fresh issuance of ₹445 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 3.4 million shares aggregating to ₹137.56 crore. NS Niketan, SNS Infrarealty and Space Solutions India are the selling shareholders.

The company has reserved not less than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers, not more than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Smartworks Coworking IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Monday, July 14, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date, i.e. Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Shares of Smartworks Coworking will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Smartwork Coworking IPO lot size, price band Smartwork Coworking IPO is available at a price band of ₹387-407 per share, with a lot size of 36 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot or 36 shares of Smartwork Coworking and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is ₹14,652 at the upper price band. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 468 shares, amounting to ₹1,90,476.

Smartwork Coworking registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, BOB Capital Markets, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers. Smartworks Coworking IPO objective Smartworks Coworking IPO GMP The unlisted shares of Smartworks Coworking were trading flat at ₹407 on Monday, which is the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and capital expenditure for fit-outs in the New Centres and for security deposits of the New Centres. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.