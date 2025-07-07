Home / Markets / News / Dhanlaxmi bank shares climb 5% as Q1 deposits grow 14% YoY

Dhanlaxmi bank shares climb 5% as Q1 deposits grow 14% YoY

At 01:40 PM, Dhanlaxmi Bank shares were trading at ₹30.72, up by 2.57 per cent on the National Stock Exchange

Dhanlaxmi Bank
The bank has a robust presence across the country with 261 Branches and 282 ATMs.
SI Reporter New delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares witnessed a robust surge of over 5 per cent, recording an intraday high of ₹31.64 on Monday after the company announced its June quarter (Q1FY26) update. The private bank recorded a 14.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in deposit levels to ₹16,570 crore in Q1.

 

At 01:40 PM, Dhanlaxmi Bank shares were trading at ₹30.72, up by 2.57 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the Nifty50 was trading marginally down, quoting 25,450.90. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the private bank have experienced a minor decline of 4.1 per cent on the NSE.

 

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 Update

 

The CASA (Current Account Savings Account) balances showed a moderate increase of 3.8 per cent to ₹4,675 crore from ₹4,504 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

 

Gross advances increased to ₹12,484 crore, marking an increase of 17.3 per cent from ₹10,643 crore recorded in the same period of FY25. Meanwhile, the gold loan segment witnessed a strong Y-o-Y growth of 28.1 per cent to ₹4,039 crore from ₹3,153 crore.

 

As of June 30, 2025, the bank's total business stood at ₹29,054 crore, reflecting a rise of 15.8 per cent from ₹25,084 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

 

About Dhanlaxmi Bank

 

The private bank, headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, was incorporated on November 16, 1927. The bank has a robust presence across the country with 261 Branches and 282 ATMs. Dhanlaxmi Bank was founded by a group of enterprising entrepreneurs (GEE) at Thrissur. It became a Scheduled Commercial Bank in 1977.

In 1993, the bank obtained a restricted foreign exchange licence for rupee accounts of non-residents. DBL also ventured into new areas such as consumer banking, corporate banking and merchant banking. In March 1996, the private bank launched a public issue of 80 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each for cash at a premium of ₹40 per share, aggregating ₹40 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DCX Systems rises 5% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand today

Safex Chemicals files DRHP, aims to raise ₹450 crore for debt reduction

Stable govt bond yields push investors towards attractive corporate debt

Smallcap power stock soars 16% on huge volumes; zooms 74% in 2 months

Borosil Renewables up 6% on plans to sharpen focus on India solar sector

Topics :Stock MarketDhanlaxmi BankBuzzing stocksMarketsBanking stocksBanks

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story