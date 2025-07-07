Dhanlaxmi bank shares climb 5% as Q1 deposits grow 14% YoY

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares witnessed a robust surge of over 5 per cent, recording an intraday high of ₹31.64 on Monday after the company announced its June quarter (Q1FY26) update. The private bank recorded a 14.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in deposit levels to ₹16,570 crore in Q1.

At 01:40 PM, Dhanlaxmi Bank shares were trading at ₹30.72, up by 2.57 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the Nifty50 was trading marginally down, quoting 25,450.90. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the private bank have experienced a minor decline of 4.1 per cent on the NSE.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 Update The CASA (Current Account Savings Account) balances showed a moderate increase of 3.8 per cent to ₹4,675 crore from ₹4,504 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Gross advances increased to ₹12,484 crore, marking an increase of 17.3 per cent from ₹10,643 crore recorded in the same period of FY25. Meanwhile, the gold loan segment witnessed a strong Y-o-Y growth of 28.1 per cent to ₹4,039 crore from ₹3,153 crore. As of June 30, 2025, the bank's total business stood at ₹29,054 crore, reflecting a rise of 15.8 per cent from ₹25,084 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.