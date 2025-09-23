Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing today: Shares of Shares of Euro Pratik Sales , Decorative Wall Panels and Decorative Laminates seller, made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's shares listed at ₹272, reflecting a premium of ₹25 or 10 per cent over the issue price of ₹247. Post-listing, the stock fell over 7 per cent to hit a low of ₹271 on the NSE.

On the BSE, the shares listed at ₹273.45 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹26.5 or 10.7 per cent over the IPO allotment price. The stock fell over 8 per cent compared to the company's listing price of ₹251.