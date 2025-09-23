RDB Infrastructure gains 5% on inking MoU with Stargen Power; details

RDB Infrastructure share price: RDB Infrastructure share price rose as much as 4.80 per cent to an intraday high of ₹48.39 per share on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

At 10:00 AM, RDB Infrastructure share price was trading 4.48 per cent higher at ₹48.24. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 81,933.61 levels.

Why did RDB Infrastructure share price rise today?

RDB Infrastructure’s share price rose today following the company’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stargen Power Private Limited.

Under the agreement, RDB Infrastructure will execute solar power projects totaling 52 MW (AC) / 65 MW (DC) across five sites near Nagpur, Maharashtra, with a total EPC contract value of ₹225 crore.

In an exchange filing, RDB Infrastructure said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding dated 22nd September, 2025 with Stargen Power Private Limited for execution of Solar Power Projects of 52 MW (AC)/ 65 MW (DC) to be developed across 5 (five) sites near Nagpur, Maharashtra.” The projects are scheduled to be completed within one year from the commissioning of all sites, with the possibility of extensions subject to mutual agreement between the parties. Financially, RDB Infrastructure reported a strong jump in its financials for Q1FY26. Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹67.55 crore, up from ₹30.7 crore in Q1FY25. The company’s profit for the quarter climbed to ₹2.72 crore, up from ₹0.94 crore in the same period last year.