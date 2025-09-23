JBM Auto shares surge 6% after partnership with UAE's Al Habtoor Motors

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since February 1 and currently trade at 30 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 0.4 per cent this year, compared to a 6.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. JBM Auto has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,098.91 crore.

JBM Auto unit partners with Al Habtoor Motors

JBM Electric Vehicles (P) Ltd, a subsidiary of JBM Auto, has partnered with Al Habtoor Motors, one of the UAE’s top automobile distributors, to introduce next-generation electric buses to the UAE, according to an exchange filing.

Under the partnership, Al Habtoor Motors will be the exclusive importer and distributor of JBM’s electric buses in the UAE, supporting nationwide deployment and service infrastructure.

The collaboration aims to advance the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative by delivering electric mobility solutions that cut emissions, lower operating costs, enhance passenger comfort, and modernise public transport across the region.