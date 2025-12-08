The brokerage expects revenue and Ebitda to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, over FY25–28E, driven by strong execution across Motors, Railways and Driveline segments.

Within traction motors, new programmes with two-wheeler and three-wheeler OEMs are expected to drive robust growth over the next three years. The company is engaged in 62 EV programmes across 32 customers, with EVs constituting 70 per cent of its order book.

Nuvama highlights that Sona BLW is poised for robust double-digit growth over FY25–28E, underpinned by the Railways buyout and a sizeable order book of ₹23,600 crore. The company is also likely to secure new order wins over the next 12 months, following the bankruptcy of three European competitors—Winning BLW, Neapco Europe and AIMS. This development has led to a surge in enquiries for Sona's products, with order wins expected over the next 12 months and production likely to commence in 2028. The new opportunity size is estimated at ₹2,500–3,000 crore.

Sona's order book stood at ₹23,600 crore as of September 2025, compared with ₹26,200 crore as of June 2025. The company has prudently removed ₹3,600 crore worth of orders from its order book due to the commencement of orders and low visibility of execution. Despite this, the order book remains robust, with electric vehicles (EVs) accounting for 70 per cent of the total. Sona is engaged in 62 EV programmes across 32 customers, positioning it well to capitalise on the global shift towards electric mobility.

Railways division set for strong growth

The railway division accounted for over 20 per cent of total revenue in Q2FY26 and is expected to be a key growth driver going forward. The ₹23,600 crore order book includes ₹1,300 crore worth of railway orders, to be executed mainly over the next 12 months. Current offerings include braking systems, dampers and couplers, with new products under development in areas such as brakes, couplers, air springs, electric panels and HVAC systems.