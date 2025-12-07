Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Telecom and energy stocks stop November from ending on a flat note

Telecom and energy stocks stop November from ending on a flat note

Without them, foreign portfolio investor flows would have gone off-key

Telecom, oil sector
premium

FPIs poured ₹14,326 crore into telecom counters and ₹7,169 crore into energy stocks during the period. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) warmed up to telecommunications (telecom) and energy (oil, gas, and consumable fuels) stocks in November, cushioning an otherwise weak month for flows. 
FPIs poured ₹14,326 crore into telecom counters and ₹7,169 crore into energy stocks during the period. Stripped of these two sectors, overall FPI flows for November would have slipped into the red. 
Analysts say telecom’s appeal lies in its long-term growth story, backed by rising average revenue per user and the prospect of healthier free cash flows as balance sheets improve. 
Oil and gas companies also found favour, helped by more reasonable valuations, stable-to-better
Topics : Foreign Portfolio Investors telecom sector Telecom stocks energy sector stock markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon