Telecom and energy stocks stop November from ending on a flat note

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) warmed up to telecommunications (telecom) and energy (oil, gas, and consumable fuels) stocks in November, cushioning an otherwise weak month for flows.

FPIs poured ₹14,326 crore into telecom counters and ₹7,169 crore into energy stocks during the period. Stripped of these two sectors, overall FPI flows for November would have slipped into the red.

Analysts say telecom’s appeal lies in its long-term growth story, backed by rising average revenue per user and the prospect of healthier free cash flows as balance sheets improve.

Oil and gas companies also found favour, helped by more reasonable valuations, stable-to-better