Spinaroo Commercial IPO closes today; subscription lags at 55%. GMP nil

Spinaroo Commercial IPO: The subscription window to bid for the The subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of aluminum foil containers manufacturer Spinaroo Commercial is set to close today, April 3, 2025. The public issue, which opened for subscription on Friday, March 31, 2025, has received a muted response from investors so far. The SME offering, according to BSE data, has been subscribed to by merely 0.55 per cent till around 11:10 AM on Thursday, April 2, 2025.

The sentiments were similar in the grey markets as well, where the unlisted shares of Spinaroo Commercial were trading flat at ₹51 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Spinaroo Commercial IPO remains nil as of Thursday, April 3.

The Spinaroo Commercial IPO , valued at around ₹10.17 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.99 million equity shares. The public offering is available at ₹51 apiece, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Check: Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,02,000 to bid for one lot of 2,000 equity shares in the Spinaroo Commercial IPO. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals is ₹2,04,000 for two lots.

As the subscription window closes today, the basis of allotment of the company’s shares is likely to be finalized tomorrow, Friday, April 4, 2025.

Shares of Spinaroo Commercial are slated to list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Also Read

For the public offering, Cameo Corporate Services serves as the registrar, while Finshore Management Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

Spinaroo Commercial will use the proceeds from the public issue to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Spinaroo Commercial is a manufacturer of a diverse range of products. The company's portfolio includes aluminum foil containers and home foil, as well as paper cups, plates, and bowls. Additionally, Spinaroo Commercial produces semi-processed materials for paper cups, such as coated papers, printed sheets, and blanked cups. Beyond manufacturing, the company also supplies a variety of machinery for paper cup production, including high-speed paper cup-making machines, flexo printing machines, and automatic roll die-cutting machines.