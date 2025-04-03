Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 500 pts lower at 76,110; Nifty at 23,190; IT drags 2%; Pharma up 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down nearly 500 pts, below 76,150 after market opens
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down nearly 500 points, below 76,150 after market opened.
9:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral impact of US tariff
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT, Auto slipped over 1 per cent, while Nifty Pharma was up over 2 per cent in the pre-open.
9:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap down over 0.60 per cent in pre-open.
9:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gainers and losers in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank drag Sensex in pre-open.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty down over 270 pts, below 23,150
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was down 270 points, below 23,150 in the pre-open.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 2000 pts, below 74,500 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down over 2,000 points in the pre-opening session below 74,500-level.
8:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Broader market’s risk appetite is on the rise again'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook: "While Nifty formed an inside bar candlestick pattern yesterday, 38 per cent of Nifty 500 stocks rose above Tuesday’s high, an indication that broader market’s risk appetite is on the rise again. Incidentally this was one of the premises that had prompted us to root for a reversal yesterday from 23,137, despite the declines in the previous days. We eye a continued ascent to 23,450, but inability to float above 23,270 after initial volatility could see slippages towards 23,050-22,960. But as maintained yesterday, penetration of this region may not revive calls for a crash to 21,800 right away, as 22,730-650-522 appear well equipped to fend off large downside attempts for now.'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts favour India stocks in Asia post-tariffs despite near term worries
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite a challenging start anticipated for Indian markets on Thursday, analysts are showing a preference for Indian stocks over their Asian counterparts following US President Donald Trump's announcement of "kind reciprocal" tariffs on New Delhi.
The Trump administration has imposed a 26 per cent tariff on imports from India, exceeding the 20 per cent levy on the European Union, 24 per cent on Japan, and 25 per cent on South Korea.
According to Bloomberg, strategists at Morgan Stanley, Global X ETFs, and The Global CIO Office have identified Indian stocks as a favorable investment option, given that the US tariffs on India are lower compared to those on China and Vietnam. READ MORE
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Wrong, unjustified': World leaders react to Trump's reciprocal tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff policy took effect on Thursday (IST), introducing a baseline 10% tax on all imports starting April 5. The announcement has drawn varied reactions from global leaders.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised the tariffs on the European Union, calling them “wrong” and unsuitable for either side.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also denounced the tariffs, labeling them “unjustified” and cautioning that the financial burden would fall most heavily on American consumers. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Safe-haven gold hits record high as Trump announces sweeping tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold surged to an all-time high on Thursday as investors flocked to safe-haven assets in response to US President Donald Trump's announcement of unexpectedly aggressive tariffs on key trading partners, further escalating the global trade conflict.
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $3,145.93 per ounce at 0018 GMT, following a record peak of $3,167.57 earlier in the session. Meanwhile, US gold futures edged up by 0.1 per cent, reaching $3,170.70. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tariffs a catalyst for world trade to unite against the US: Ambareesh Baliga
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The imposition of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India by US President Donald Trump was largely anticipated, aligning closely with the 25 per cent rate that markets had predicted just days earlier. In this regard, the announcement was in line with expectations.
However, there had been some hope that India might secure milder tariffs or additional concessions, which ultimately did not materialise, leaving many disappointed.
On a brighter note, the 26 per cent tariff on India is comparatively lower than those imposed on other manufacturing economies, such as China at 34 per cent, Vietnam at 46 per cent, and Cambodia at 49 per cent. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariff to make US 'wealthy again' to hurt Indian auto parts exporters
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump's decision to enforce a 25 per cent tariff on all imported vehicles and auto parts is expected to significantly impact Indian auto component exporters. Experts predict that this move could lead to an 8-25 per cent price increase for American buyers.
In 2024, the US imported approximately 8 million cars, amounting to a trade value of $240 billion. According to Wedbush Securities, around 40 per cent of components in US-made cars are imported.
However, the impact on Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the auto sector is expected to be minimal. Reports indicate that India's passenger and commercial vehicle exports to the US account for just 0.13 per cent and 3 per cent of total exports, respectively. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Explained: How will Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs impact India?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following months of speculation and widespread debate, US President Donald Trump unveiled a series of "reciprocal tariffs" targeting nearly all nations, including India.
In a late-night address commemorating the US' "liberation day," Trump attributed the persistent and significant annual trade deficits in goods to several critical issues. He stated that these deficits had eroded the US manufacturing base, hindered the expansion of advanced domestic production capabilities, disrupted essential supply chains, and left the defense-industrial sector reliant on foreign adversaries. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Mixed bag, not setback': Govt analysing impact of 26% Trump tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian government is assessing the economic repercussions of the United States' decision to impose a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff, a senior commerce ministry official revealed to PTI on Thursday. This policy, introduced by US President Donald Trump, is part of a broader strategy aimed at addressing higher tariffs levied on American exports by other nations.
As per the official, the initial phase of a universal 10 per cent tariff will be implemented on all imports into the US starting April 5. The remaining 16 per cent, raising the total tariff to 26 per cent for Indian imports, is set to be enforced from April 10. READ MORE
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch on Apr 3, 2025: IT, auto, pharma, Central Bank, Muthoot Fin
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian automobile and pharmaceutical stocks are expected to attract attention, as US President Donald Trump did not introduce any new sector-specific tariffs, apart from those targeting the auto industry announced earlier. The 25 per cent tariff on automobiles and auto parts, as analyzed by Reuters, is projected to impact hundreds of billions of dollars in annual imports of vehicles and related components. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 3, 2025: Indian stock markets started on a weak on Thursday, after US President announced a tariff rate of 26 per cent on imports into the US from India.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 504.28 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 76,113.16, and the Nifty 50 was at 23,187.35, behind by 145 points, or 0.62 per cent.
With US President Donald Trump announcing sweeping tariffs of at least 10 per cent (26 per cent on India) on all imports from over 180 countries, the Indian stock markets are likely to mirror the mood in global markets, where Asia-Pacific markets were trading with deep cuts following the announcement.
Apart from that, markets will also be driven by global market moves, trading activities of foreign institutional investors, and the Nifty F&O expiry.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region tumbled, with Japan's Nikkei falling by 3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi declining by 1.48 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 was lower by 1.62 per cent.
In the primary markets today, Identixweb IPO will list on BSE SME, while Infonative Solutions IPO (BSE SME) and Spinaroo Commercial IPO (BSE SME) will close for subscription. The basis of allotment for Retaggio Industries IPO (BSE SME) will likely get finalised today.