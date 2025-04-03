Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 500 pts lower at 76,110; Nifty at 23,190; IT drags 2%; Pharma up 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 3, 2025: Indian stock markets started on a weak on Thursday, after US President announced a tariff rate of 26 per cent on imports into the US from India. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 504.28 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 76,113.16, and the Nifty 50 was at 23,187.35, behind by 145 points, or 0.62 per cent. With US President 26 per cent on India) on all imports from over 180 countries, the Indian stock markets are likely to mirror the mood in global markets, where Asia-Pacific markets were trading with deep cuts following the announcement. Indian stock markets started on a weak on Thursday, after US President announced a tariff rate of 26 per cent on imports into the US from India.With US President Donald Trump announcing sweeping tariffs of at least 10 per cent () on all imports from over 180 countries, the Indian stock markets are likely to mirror the mood in global markets, where Asia-Pacific markets were trading with deep cuts following the announcement.

Trump, at an event held at White House Rose Garden, announced tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to as high as 50 per cent on some countries , with countries like China slapped with 34 per cent (20 per cent levied previously), European Union at 20 per cent, and Japan and South Korea at 24 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, among others.

Apart from that, markets will also be driven by global market moves, trading activities of foreign institutional investors, and the Nifty F&O expiry.

Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region tumbled, with Japan's Nikkei falling by 3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi declining by 1.48 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 was lower by 1.62 per cent.

In the primary markets today, Identixweb IPO will list on BSE SME, while Infonative Solutions IPO (BSE SME) and Spinaroo Commercial IPO (BSE SME) will close for subscription. The basis of allotment for Retaggio Industries IPO (BSE SME) will likely get finalised today.