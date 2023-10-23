Home / Markets / News / Stationery maker Cello World's Rs 1,900 crore IPO to open on Oct 30

Stationery maker Cello World's Rs 1,900 crore IPO to open on Oct 30

The maiden public issue will conclude on November 1 and the anchor book of the offer will be opened for a day on October 27, according to the red herring prospectus

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Household products and stationery manufacturer Cello World Ltd is set to launch its Rs 1,900-crore initial share sale for public subscription on October 30.

The maiden public issue will conclude on November 1 and the anchor book of the offer will be opened for a day on October 27, according to the red herring prospectus.
 
The issue is a complete offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and other selling shareholders with no fresh issue of equity share component. The offer includes a reservation of shares worth up to Rs 10 crore for subscription by eligible employees.
 
The OFS comprises sale of equity shares by Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod, Gaurav Pradeep Rathod, Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod, Sangeeta Pradeep Rathod, Babita Pankaj Rathod and Ruchi Gaurav Rathod. Mumbai-based Cello World has a product portfolio across three key categories -- consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture and related products.
 
In 2017, it ventured into the glassware and opal ware business under the "Cello" brand.
 
The company has 13 manufacturing facilities in five different locations -- Daman, Haridwar (Uttarakhand); Baddi (Himachal Pradesh); Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kolkata (West Bengal) as of March 31, 2023.
 
It is also in the process of setting up a glassware manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.
 
The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 32.2 per cent to Rs 1,796.69 crore for the fiscal year 2023 from Rs 1,359.18 crore a year ago.
 
Besides, its net profit rose 30 per cent to Rs 285 crore in FY23 from Rs 219.52 crore in the preceding fiscal. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are book-running lead managers.
 
The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

