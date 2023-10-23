BSE SmallCap index tumbles 3.5% in second sharpest single-day fall of 2023

On September 12, 2023, the BSE Smallcap index had tanked 4.2 per cent in intra-day trade.

At 02:17 PM: the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the top loser among broader indices, was down 2.93 per cent or 1,117 points at 37,081.82. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent and the S&P BSE Midcap index down 1.4 per cent.

Total 14 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index including Jai Corp, Kesoram Industries, MMTC, Ashapura Minechem, HPL, Omaxe, Prakash Industries and Reliance Infrastructure were locked in their respective lower circuit with only sellers being seen on these counters.

Shares of small-cap companies were under pressure on Monday as the BSE SmallCap index slipped 3.5 per cent in intra-day trade, which was its second sharpest intra-day fall of 2023.