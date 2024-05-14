Stock exchanges, MIIs seek easing of penal action for tech glitches

Market infrastructure institutions (MIIs)—which include key stock market ecosystem players such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories—have requested the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to reconsider the financial disincentives imposed on key officials in the case of a technical glitch.

Sources said MIIs believe the current rules around financial disincentives are stringent and could impact the attraction of talent in the long run. Also, they believe tech glitches cannot be completely erased given the growing sophistication and complexity of the trading systems.

In 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced a standard operating procedure (SOP) for MIIs to deal with technical glitches impacting normal trading.

Along with the reporting and handling procedures, the norms also included the imposition of a financial disincentive on the MII and on some of its officials, separately.





ALSO READ: Sebi plans tighter rules for listing small biz after complaints of misuse As per the SOP, Sebi had prescribed a penalty of 10 per cent of the annual pay of the managing director and chief technical officer for the financial year when the tech glitch occurred.

Members from stock exchanges, clearing bodies, and depositories have submitted a formal plea for removal of this penalty from the managing director and chief technical officer’s pay.

According to sources, a working group constituted to address ease of doing business recommendations has suggested to Sebi not to accept the submissions by MIIs.

However, the working group was in favour of removing the mandate of publishing details of such disincentives levied by Sebi on the MIIs’ website, as per a draft document seen by Business Standard.

“The market regulator may take suggestions from the concerned officials before deciding the applicability of the financial disincentive on them. The MIIs have been requesting these reliefs for some time now and these requests may be deliberated upon by the regulator,” said a source.

Sources said Sebi intends for MIIs to be at the top of their game when it comes to ensuring system preparedness, real-time risk management, monitoring services of vendors, and IT infrastructure planning to mitigate tech glitches.

“While one can argue that the financial disincentives are draconian, MIIs are systemically important and any tech event can have a cascading effect. Hence, Sebi would want to err on the side of caution,” said a former top official with an exchange.

As per the SOP, the amount collected from such penalties goes to either the Investor Protection Fund or the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) depending on whether the glitch was in a stock exchange or a clearing corporation.

The penalty gets automatically triggered on such technical disasters and is imposed in cases of failure to comply with certain timelines for disclosure and restoration of systems.

Sebi introduced the SOP following a major technical issue at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in February 2021, which resulted in a halt in trading for over four hours.

In June 2023, Sebi had accepted a settlement application by NSE and NSE Clearing (NCL) amounting to 49.8 crore rupees and 22.9 crore rupees, respectively, for a technical glitch.

In the settlement order, Sebi has also directed the then managing director of NSE, Vikram Limaye, to commit to community service for 14 days over the next year towards investor education, while the then managing director of NSE Clearing, Vikram Kothari, and chief technical officer, Kumar Bhasin, were also asked to contribute to community service.