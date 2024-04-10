Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Global indices mixed, Gift Nifty trades higher than Nifty 50 futures
Stock Market Live: Global indices mixed, Gift Nifty trades higher than Nifty 50 futures

Stock market live on Wednesday, April 10: At 07:15 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting 80 points higher than Nifty 50 futures at 22,815

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 8:40 AM IST
Stock market updates on April 10, 2024: Indian equities are looking at a positive start on Wednesday after erasing its intraday gains in Tuesday’s close. At 07:15 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting 80 points higher than Nifty 50 futures at 22,815. 
Overnight in the US major indices traded flattish with Dow Jones Industrial Average ending slightly below the flat line, while the S&P 500 notched up by 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.34 per cent.
In Asia, this morning the sentiment among investors remained mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.34 per cent in early trade, while the broad-based Topix fell by 0.20 per cent.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 began the day with a modest increase of 0.29 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was quoting 0.68 per cent higher in early trade.
On Wednesday morning, the Brent crude prices eased further and were quoting 0.4 per cent lower at 89.38 per barrel. 
Stocks that may see action today: 
One 97 Communications: Surinder Chawla, MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, has resigned, effective June 26th.
Lupin: The company introduced the first generic version of Oracea in the U.S. market.
Paisalo Digital: The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) surged by 32% YoY to reach Rs 4,622 crore in the fourth quarter, while disbursements increased by 38% to Rs 3,588 crore.

8:40 AM

Betting big: Mutual funds own larger slice of small and midcap stocks

Retail investors now own a larger share of smallcap companies than they did a year ago, thanks to their conviction in mutual fund (MF) schemes focused on this segment.

Data from Capitaline shows that MFs’ average holding in the National Stock Exchange Nifty Smallcap 250 Index stood at 9 per cent at the end of the October-December quarter of 2023-24 (FY24), up from 7.76 per cent in the same quarter of 2022-23. Read more

8:23 AM

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to reach Rs 71,740, silver slips to Rs 84,400

The price of 24-carat gold registered a slight uptick of Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, went down by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,400.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,760. Read more

8:11 AM

ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors can zoom up to 6-7% says HDFC Securities

Buy Eicher Motors(CMP-4,250): | Target Rs. 4,550 | Stop-loss Rs 4,050

By surpassing the previous swing high of 4,200, Stock has registered fresh all time at 4,303. Primary trend of the stock is bullish, as it has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. Auto sector has been outperforming for the last couple of weeks. Read more
 

8:03 AM

Nifty Private Bank nearing correction: Here's what the charts indicate

Nifty Bank Index

The Nifty Bank Index is currently trading at 48,730.55, exhibiting a bullish short-term trend on the charts. However, in the near term, the index is anticipated to encounter resistance levels, potentially leading to profit booking as the rally progresses. Read more

7:58 AM

Stocks to Watch today: Paytm, Maruti, ICICI Lombard, Lupin, PolicyBazaar

Here are the stocks that are expected to be on investors radar this Wednesday.

Maruti: The auto major on Tuesday said it has added a new assembly line at its plant in Manesar, Haryana, which has increased the company's total manufacturing capacity from 2.25 million units to 2.35 million units.

Paytm: Surinder Chawla, MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank has resigned ‘on account of personal reasons’, the company said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The resignation would be effective from June 26. Read more

 

7:49 AM

Rupee depreciates 2 paise

7:46 AM

Brent crude at $89.56 per bbl

7:43 AM

Gift Nifty futures suggest a positive start

At 07:15 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting 80 points higher than Nifty 50 futures at 22,815.

7:38 AM

Asian markets trading lower on Wednesday morning

7:34 AM

US indices end flattish

7:30 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

