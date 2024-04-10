Stock Market Live: Global indices mixed, Gift Nifty trades higher than Nifty 50 futures
Stock market live on Wednesday, April 10: At 07:15 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting 80 points higher than Nifty 50 futures at 22,815
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on April 10, 2024: Indian equities are looking at a positive start on Wednesday after erasing its intraday gains in Tuesday’s close. At 07:15 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting 80 points higher than Nifty 50 futures at 22,815.
Overnight in the US major indices traded flattish with Dow Jones Industrial Average ending slightly below the flat line, while the S&P 500 notched up by 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.34 per cent.
In Asia, this morning the sentiment among investors remained mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.34 per cent in early trade, while the broad-based Topix fell by 0.20 per cent.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 began the day with a modest increase of 0.29 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was quoting 0.68 per cent higher in early trade.
On Wednesday morning, the Brent crude prices eased further and were quoting 0.4 per cent lower at 89.38 per barrel.
Stocks that may see action today:
One 97 Communications: Surinder Chawla, MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, has resigned, effective June 26th.
Lupin: The company introduced the first generic version of Oracea in the U.S. market.
Paisalo Digital: The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) surged by 32% YoY to reach Rs 4,622 crore in the fourth quarter, while disbursements increased by 38% to Rs 3,588 crore.
Maruti: The auto major on Tuesday said it has added a new assembly line at its plant in Manesar, Haryana, which has increased the company's total manufacturing capacity from 2.25 million units to 2.35 million units.
Paytm: Surinder Chawla, MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank has resigned ‘on account of personal reasons’, the company said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The resignation would be effective from June 26.
Rupee depreciates 2 paise
Brent crude at $89.56 per bbl
Gift Nifty futures suggest a positive start
Asian markets trading lower on Wednesday morning
US indices end flattish
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 7:31 AM IST