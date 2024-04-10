Sensex (    %)
                             
Vedanta soars 8%, hits 23-month high on heavy volumes; zooms 45% in 4 weeks

CLSA has upgraded the company's rating to 'buy' with an increased target price of Rs 390

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Shares of Vedanta hit a 23-month high of Rs 364.65 as they surged 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, on report that CLSA has upgraded the company's rating to 'buy', raising the target price to Rs 390 with an eye on the rise in commodity prices.

The company is favourably positioned to capitalise on the commodity upcycle, thanks to its diversified exposure. Moreover, its ongoing efforts to enhance capacity and profitability across various segments bode well for future prospects, as per reports.

The stock of the diversified metal company hit its highest level since May

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

