Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Reliance, Bajaj Finserv slide 1%

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Domestic markets were slightly higher in Tuesday's trade following a flat start amid mixed global cues. Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex hovered around 66,559 levels, whereas Nifty50 was flat above 19,750. Broader markets, however, exhibited outperformance against benchmark indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.6 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Metal index was the worst hit as it declined over 1 per cent. On the flipside, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT indices surged up to 0.6 per cent. Among individual stocks, shares of Power Grid fell 3 per cent after consolidated net profit dropped 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,597 crore in Q1FY24.