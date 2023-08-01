Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Reliance, Bajaj Finserv slide 1%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Reliance, Bajaj Finserv slide 1%

Stock Market Live Updates: Broader markets, however, exhibited outperformance against benchmark indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.6 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Domestic markets were slightly higher in Tuesday's trade following a flat start amid mixed global cues. Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex hovered around 66,559 levels, whereas Nifty50 was flat above 19,750.Read More

Key Events

DLF down 4% after over 20 mn shares change hands via block deal on BSE

According to media reports, the promoter or promoter group were the likely sellers, having intended to sell shares at approximately 3 per cent discount to the Monday’s closing price of Rs 518.65. Axis Capital, a leading investment banking firm, was appointed as the broker for the transaction. READ

Reliance partners with Brookfield for Australia's renewable energy push

India's Reliance Industries said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Brookfield Asset Management to explore the manufacturing of renewable energy and decarbonisation equipment in Australia. READ

India's July manufacturing PMI comes at 57.7 on sustained improvement

The Indian manufacturing sector maintained strong growth momentum at the start of the third quarter amid ongoing buoyant demand. Rates of expansion in output and new orders were only marginally softer than in June, with firms expanding their employment and purchasing activity accordingly. Cost inflationary pressures remained relatively muted. READ

Tata Power surges 10% in 3 days on positive outlook; stock nears 52-wk high

The base and peak demand is expected to maintain growth at above long-term trajectory during FY24 driven by higher industrial and commercial activities, digitalization and electric transportation. READ

Ujjivan Financial, Ujjivan SFB surge up to 18% in 2 days on heavy volume

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services (UFSL) and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) hit their respective 52-week highs, surging up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume. In past two trading days, the stock prices of these companies have rallied up to 18 per cent. READ

Broking industry revenues could be healthy in FY24, says Dhiraj Relli

The run up in the Indian markets since their March 2023 lows has been mostly led by foreign investor flows. DHIRAJ RELLI, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that FIIs could broadly remain bullish on Indian equities given the fact that India remains a bright spot among emerging economies. READ

Hind Copper gallops 18% in 2 days on management rejig; hits 52-week high

Shares of Hindustan Copper soared 7 per cent to hit a high of Rs 150.90 in Tuesday's intra-day deals on the BSE, a day after rallying over 10 per cent following the change in management at the Khetri Copper Complex.
 
At 09:55 AM, the stock was up 6.2 per cent at Rs 149.80 on heavy volume of around 11.90 lakh shares as against the two-week daily traded average volume of around 7.34 lakh shares. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 66,642. READ

IRB Infra slides 3% as Q1 profit declines 66% YoY

The road developer has reported a massive 66% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 133.8 crore for June FY24 quarter. Revenue plunged 15.1% YoY to Rs 1,634.2 crore during the period.

RVNL gains over 1% on bagging 2 orders worth Rs 332 crore

The state-owned railway company has received Letter of Award (LOA) for two projects from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company, in Jabalpur Company Area. The projects cost is Rs 331.6 crore.

KEI Industries drops 4% post Q1 results

The company, on Monday, reported June quarter revenue at Rs 1,790.90 crore as compared to Rs 1,568.94 crore seen during the corresponding quarter last year. It reported a net profit of Rs 121.38 crore, up from Rs 103.76 crore YoY.
 

Power Grid sinks 4% on weak Q1 earnings

Power Grid on Monday reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,597 crore in the first quarter of FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1 per cent to Rs 11,048 crore.

Cochin Shipyard up 3% as govt upgrades company to Schedule A CPSE

This upgradation of CSL to 'Schedule A' from Schedule B recognises CSL's strong financial performance and operational efficiency.

Maruti dips 1% post Q1 earnings

India's largest carmaker, on Monday, reported a 145.31 per cent jump in its first quarter net profit at Rs 2,485 crore, for financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24).

Separately, its board has approved termination of the contract manufacturing agreement and exercising the option to acquire the shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC).
 

Metal index firm; Realty pocket loses most

SmallCaps lead over benchmarks; MidCaps also gain

Power Grid, UPL, Maruti top Nifty drags

Hindalco, Hero Moto additional Nifty winners

HEATMAP: NTPC, Tata Motors, JSW Steel lead wins on Sensex

OPENING BELL: Nifty holds above 19,770

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 100 pts higher

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

