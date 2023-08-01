Domestic markets are likely to open on firm note, amid positive global cues. At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty quoted around 19,892 levels, up 49-odd points.Globally, the US markets ended higher overnight as quarterly result reports pour in. Major averages like Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices climbed up to 0.2 per cent.Asia-Pacific markets, too, rose in Tuesday's early deals, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and S&P 200 indices gaining up to 0.6 per cent.In the commodities market, tightening supplies sent prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude jump up to 0.6 per cent to $85 per barrel, and $81 per barrel, respectively.Back home, the April-June quarter (Q1FY24) will continued to be tracked by investors. Companies like Inox-PVR, KPR Mills, Adani Total Gas, and Escorts Kubota are some of the prominent names to report Q1 scorecard on Tuesday, August 1.