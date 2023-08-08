Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices mixed ahead of China's July trade data
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices mixed ahead of China's July trade data

Stock market LIVE updates on August 8, 2023: At 7:26 AM, Gift Nifty quoted at 19,636 levels, down 47 points

SI Reporter New Delhi

Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic markets will remain stock-specific on Tuesday amid a score of June quarter results' announcement.

Adani Ports, Coal India, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Ideaforge Technology, Siemens, Suven Pharma, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Aarti Industries, Artemis Medicare Services, Ashiana Housing, Borosil Renewables, Birla Corporation, Brigade Enterprises, Dish TV India, Data Patterns, EIH, EPL, Eureka Forbes, GE T&D India, Hindalco Industries, Ircon International, Infibeam Avenues, JKumar Infraprojects, Linde India, Llyods Metals and Energy, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Oil India, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates Projects.
Global cues Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors focus on China’s trade data for July. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.72 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.3 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.14 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi inched down 0.25 per cent.
At 7:26 AM, Gift Nifty quoted at 19,636 levels, down 47 points.  Overnight, US indices rebounded with the Dow Jones surging nearly 1.2 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.6 per cent, and S&P 500 closing higher by 0.9 per cent. 
Key Events

>> One of the hottest trades in the oil market this year is keeping on rolling, with the potential to reshape the value of physical crude cargoes and transform global flows.
 
>> The price differential between swaps for London’s Brent and Middle East’s Dubai crude has turned deeply negative, data from brokerage PVM show.

>> It’s a dramatic shift from the start of the year — and normal trading patterns — when the spread was at a sizable premium. It was at a discount of $1.60 a barrel on Monday, compared to more than $3 premium in January.

Source: Bloomberg

>> Moody's Investors Service lowered credit ratings for 10 small and midsize US banks and said it may downgrade major lenders including US Bancorp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., State Street Corp., and Truist Financial Corp. as part of a sweeping look at mounting pressures on the industry.

>> Higher funding costs, potential regulatory capital weaknesses, and rising risks tied to commercial real estate loans amid weakening demand for office space are among strains prompting the review, Moody’s said in a spree of notes late Monday.

Source: Bloomberg

Amazon results could bode well for rival retailers Walmart, Target

>> Amazon's strong quarterly results are one more sign that Americans are still shopping, despite months of ominous economic indicators, and could be a positive signal for Walmart and Target, who report next week.
 
>> The e-commerce giant reported a 4.2% jump in sales on Amazon.com and a 6.4% jump in sales at its physical store operations, which include Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods and Go convenience stores, for the second quarter ended June 30.

>> The Seattle-based company forecast as much as a 13% rise in sales for the July-September period, driven by strong performance during its "Prime Day" event held on July 11 and 12. To be sure, Amazon's second-quarter numbers reflect higher prices and relatively low comparisons. In the same period last year, U.S. inflation was at its peak, prompting shoppers to cut back on purchases.

Source: Reuters

US consumers saying 'bad time to buy' a house hits 13-year high in July

>> The share of US consumers who believe it is a bad time to buy a home reached the highest level in at least 13 years in July, according to a survey released on Monday, as the supply of available properties remains scarce and home prices appear to have stopped cooling.
 
>> The portion of US consumers saying now is a "bad time to buy" a new home increased by 4 percentage points in July to 82%, according to a report released Monday by Fannie Mae, the highest level since the mortgage finance giant began conducting the survey in 2010.
 
>> Consumers' outlook also appears to have taken a hit, with a net 17% of respondents expecting price increases in the next 12 months, the highest percentage in over a year.
 
>> The grim perception of the housing market comes as home costs appear to have hit a floor after downward price pressure from the Federal Reserve's 525 basis points worth of interest rate hikes since March 2022.

Source: Reuters

ALERT :: Investors await China’s trade data for July

>> Economists polled by Reuters expect a steeper fall in exports in July, forecasting a 12.5% slide from a year earlier compared to June’s figure of a 12.4% drop.

ALERT :: FTSE Russell to evaluate eligibility of HDFC Bank, say reports

According to reports,

>> HDFC Bank was added to the relevant FTSE indices post the merger on July 13, 2023

>> In Sept’23 review, FTSE Russell will evaluate the eligibility status of HDFC Bank

>> This would include review of its shares in issue, free float & foreign headroom

>> Based on public information, foreign headroom is at 18.3%. This satisfies minimum foreign headroom requirement for an index constituent

>> HDFC bank is projected to increase weight in FTSE emerging all cap index from 0.81% to 1.52% (Value wise, based on 31st July’23 data)

>> This may lead to additional inflow around $52.3 million or 0.05% of the mkt cap

Global markets :: Asian index trade mixed; Hang Seng top loser

Globsl markets :: US index futures in red after a positive session overnight

US indices rebound; Dow Jones rally over 1%

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.

Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

