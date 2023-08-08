Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices mixed ahead of China's July trade data

Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic markets will remain stock-specific on Tuesday amid a score of June quarter results' announcement. That apart, investors would keep the Reserve Bank of India's three-day bi-monthly policy meeting, which will begin later today, on radar. Q1FY24 earnings: Adani Ports, Coal India, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Ideaforge Technology, Siemens, Suven Pharma, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Aarti Industries, Artemis Medicare Services, Ashiana Housing, Borosil Renewables, Birla Corporation, Brigade Enterprises, Dish TV India, Data Patterns, EIH, EPL, Eureka Forbes, GE T&D India, Hindalco Industries, Ircon International, Infibeam Avenues, JKumar Infraprojects, Linde India, Llyods Metals and Energy, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Oil India, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates Projects. Global cues Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors focus on China’s trade data for July. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.72 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.3 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.14 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi inched down 0.25 per cent. At 7:26 AM, Gift Nifty quoted at 19,636 levels, down 47 points. Overnight, US indices rebounded with the Dow Jones surging nearly 1.2 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.6 per cent, and S&P 500 closing higher by 0.9 per cent. Read More