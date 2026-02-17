Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates weak open; Asian markets mixed; Oil prices fall

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 17, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty implied that the benchmark indices will likely erase all gains from previous session at open. The futures were quoting at 25,632, 85.20 points or 0.33 per cent down.

Traders may react to India’s trade deficit rising to a three-month high of $34.68 billion in January. Imports jumped 19 per cent on year to $71.24 billion in January due to an increase in gold and silver prices in the international markets. In contrast, exports only increased 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $36.56 billion, data from the Commerce Ministry showed.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 extended losses in early trade as softer GDP data continued to weigh on risk appetite. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 rose amid a lack of cues from the US markets. The Nikkei 225 was down 0.4 per cent, and the S&P ASX 200 was 0.64 per cent higher.

Financial markets in mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

In the Asia session, US futures were trading on a mixed note. The Dow Jones futures were flat, while the S&P 500 futures rose 0.05 per cent. The Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.07 per cent.

US markets were closed on Monday on the occasion of Presidents’ Day.

In the commodities segment, Brent oil futures declined on Tuesday morning. Traders exercised caution ahead of the second round of talks between the US and Iran, scheduled to take place later in the day in Geneva. Brent oil futures were quoting at $68.41 a barrel, down 0.25 per cent or 0.17 per cent.

Gold and silver futures declined 0.73 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively in holiday-thin trade on Tuesday as a firm US dollar weighed.

IPO Today

Fractal Industries initial public offering will enter its second day. On the first day, the IPO was subscribed 1.65 times. The IPO will close for subscription on Wednesday. The tentative listing is on February 23.