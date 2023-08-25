Home / Markets / News / Market LIVE: Sensex trims losses, down 200 pts; Jio Financial off day's low
Market LIVE: Sensex trims losses, down 200 pts; Jio Financial off day's low

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, sunk in red, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining up to 0.4 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE | Domestic markets trimmed losses in Friday's intra-day trade, led by gains in index-heavyweights Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, and Asian Paints.Read More

Key Events

Jio Financial gains after four days of hitting 5% lower circuit

Shoppers Stop sinks 8% as Venugopal Nair tenders resignation as MD & CEO

Paytm up 4% after huge block deals; hits 18-mth high, up 77% so far in CY23

Bajaj twins, ONGC top frontline gainers

Hindalco, IndusInd lead Nifty losers

HEATMAP: All Sensex stocks in red; Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv outliers

OPENING BELL: Nifty slides 120 pts to around 19,250

OPENING BELL: Sensex drops 400 pts at open

Rupee opens at 82.66/$ as against previous close of 82.58/$

Avoid drastic shift away from large-cap, into mid-, small-cap funds

Reliance partners with Oberoi Hotels to co-manage hospitality ventures

Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Reliance, BEL, Astra Microwave, Vedanta, ADF Foods

WATCH VIDEO | Will inflation concerns take a bite out of FMCG stocks?

Sebi mandates granular disclosure for certain FPIs, prescribes timeline

Persistent Systems: 4 reasons why a Bull Spread in F&O should work here

Nifty Energy, Commodities: Awaiting directional move

FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 1,525 crore on Thursday, August 24

Gift Nifty signals a muted start for Friday

US auto sales to rise in August on increased vehicle supply, strong demand

US weekly jobless claims fall as labour market remains tight: Report

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Brent Crude rebounds to $83/barrel on slowing gasoil stocks in Europe

US dollar index atop 104-mark, touches fresh high in 11 weeks

US markets end lower overnight; all major averages drop over 1%

Jio Financial gains after four days of hitting 5% lower circuit

EXPERT ON MARKETS | Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

>> The market is delicately poised waiting for triggers. The transient role of sentiments was evident yesterday when the market couldn’t sustain the enthusiasm triggered by the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission and its positive impact on stocks related to the mission.
 
>> The message from the Fed chief Jerome Powell tonight will be keenly watched for any clues on the future trajectory of interest rates in the US. The Fed chief is unlikely to indicate that the rate hiking cycle is coming to an end.
 
>> An unhealthy trend in the market is the sustained rise in the prices of many small-and micro-cap stocks. This is partly aided by the sustained flow of funds into the small-cap segment. Valuations in the segment are approaching risky levels. Safety is now in large-caps

Shoppers Stop sinks 8% as Venugopal Nair tenders resignation as MD & CEO

The board has approved the appointment of Kavindra Mishra as executive director & CEO of the company for a period of three years. READ MORE

Paytm up 4% after huge block deals; hits 18-mth high, up 77% so far in CY23

At 09:15 AM; around 22.75 million equity shares representing 3.6 per cent of total equity of Paytm changed hands through block deals on the BSE, the exchange data shows. READ MORE

BEL gains on nod to install electronic warfare suite on Mi-17 V5 helicopter

The Ministry of Defence has granted 'Acceptance of Necessity' for procurement and installation of electronic warfare suite on Mi-17 V5 helicopters. The EW suite will be procured from BEL.

ADF Foods gains 2%; fixes Sept 11 as record date for stock split

The company has fixed September 11 as the record date for stock split in the ratio of 5:1. 

Astra Micro jumps 4% on winning Rs 158 crore worth of orders

The company got orders worth Rs 158 crore from ISRO, DRDO and DPSU for supply of satellite sub-systems, airborne radar, sub-systems of radar and EW projects.

KPI Green surges 7% on receiving nod for 4 MW wind solar hybrid project

The company received commissioning certificates from Gujarat Energy Development Agency for 4.10MW wind-solar hybrid power project at Samoj site in Jambusar, Gujarat.
 

Shopper's Stop tanks 9% on Venu Nair's resignation as CEO and MD

The company said that Venu Nair has resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective from Sep 1, 2023, due to personal reasons and to spend more time with his family and explore other options.

He has been replaced by Kavindra Mishra, who has been promoted from his position of Chief Commercial Officer and CEO – Homestop to Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company. 

All sectors hold losses, barring media index

SmallCaps defy weakness

Bajaj twins, ONGC top frontline gainers

Hindalco, IndusInd lead Nifty losers

HEATMAP: All Sensex stocks in red; Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv outliers

OPENING BELL: Nifty slides 120 pts to around 19,250

OPENING BELL: Sensex drops 400 pts at open

PRE-OPEN: Nifty retreats to 19,300

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to negative start

Rupee opens at 82.66/$ as against previous close of 82.58/$

Avoid drastic shift away from large-cap, into mid-, small-cap funds

Large-cap funds have witnessed outflows of Rs 3,258 crore, while mid-cap and small-cap funds have attracted Rs 11,932 crore and Rs 22,040 crore, respectively, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). READ MORE

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

