Market LIVE: Sensex trims losses, down 200 pts; Jio Financial off day's low

Stock Market LIVE | Domestic markets trimmed losses in Friday's intra-day trade, led by gains in index-heavyweights Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, and Asian Paints. Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex recouped over 150 points to trade around 64,961 levels, whereas Nifty50 recovered 32-odd points to trade below 19,300 levels. Broader markets, too, sunk in red, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining up to 0.4 per cent. All sectors traded in negative territory. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal indices were the worst hit as they fell up to 0.8 per cent. Stocks in focus Paytm: Shares of One97 Communications-owned Paytm rallied 4 per cent to hit an 18-month high at Rs 939 after nearly 23 million equity shares of the fintech company changed hands via block deals. READ MORE Shoppers Stop: The stock sank 8 per cent after its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Venugopal G. Nair resigned from the post. READ MORE Astra Microwave Products: The stock gained 2 per cent on the BSE after the company bagged orders worth Rs 158 crore. Read More