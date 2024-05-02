Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 150 points higher, Nifty above 22,600; HDFC Bank, RIL weigh
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 150 points higher, Nifty above 22,600; HDFC Bank, RIL weigh

Stock Market Live on May 2: Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday with BSE Sensex rising 150 points to 74,639 and the NSE Nifty50 soaring 41 points to 22,646

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

8:45 AM

Lowering prices to weigh down earnings of Indian API players in near term

8:30 AM

Godrej group splits post 127 years: What it means for listed Godrej stocks?

8:22 AM

Why Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar will be in focus on May 2

8:12 AM

Stocks to Watch, May 2: Tata Motors, Wipro, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless, BSE

8:04 AM

Reduction in face value of corporate bond to deepen debt market: Experts

7:55 AM

Pre-mkt check: US Fed decision, global stocks, Nifty key levels for May 02

7:50 AM

Nifty shows lack of follow through upside on charts: Check key levels

7:48 AM

Gift Nifty futures suggest a positive start

7:47 AM

Brent crude at $83.75 per bbl

7:45 AM

Asian markets mostly face decline on Thursday morning

7:43 AM

US indices finish mixed on Wednesday

7:38 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

9:30 AM

Asian Paints, M&M were the top gainers on the BSE while Maruti Suzuki and Kotak Mahindra Bank were top losers

9:27 AM

Sectorally, Nifty FMCG led with 0.52% gains, followed by Consumer Durables

9:24 AM

In the broader markets, Nifty MidCap rose marginally while SmallCap fell 0.05%

9:19 AM

Sensex rises 0.19% to 74,621.13 levels at opening

9:18 AM

Benchmark index Nifty 50 opens 0.14% higher at 22,636.10 levels

9:12 AM

Cognizant Q1 profit declines 6% to $546 million, revenue dips 1.2%

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions has maintained its full-year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $18.9-19.7 billion, or a decline of 2 per cent to a growth of 2 per cent in constant currency. The second quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $4.75-4.82 billion, a decline of 2.5 per cent to a decline of 1 per cent in constant currency. READ MORE


9:08 AM

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 71,500, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 82,900

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 82,900. READ MORE


9:06 AM

Rupee trades marginally lower at 83.4175/$

9:03 AM

Pre-open trade: Nifty50 was trading marginally higher at 22,695.30 levels

8:45 AM

Lowering prices to weigh down earnings of Indian API players in near term

The prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have fallen drastically in the last one year and this comes at a time when revenue growth for Indian API players is bottoming. Analysts, thus, concur that the listed API entities will continue to see lower revenue traction in coming quarters as well. Read more

8:30 AM

Godrej group splits post 127 years: What it means for listed Godrej stocks?

An amicable split in the 127-year old Godrej empire is likely to remove any overhang on the stocks, believe analysts, with clearly defined roles and responsibilities.
The group's businesses span from real estate (Godrej Properties) to consumer products with marquee brands such as Godrej Powder Hair Dye, Cinthol, Godrej Fair Glow, Godrej Ezee and Godrej Shikakai soap under its fold. Read more

8:22 AM

Why Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar will be in focus on May 2

Here is a list of stocks that will react to their Q4 earnings, along with names of companies which will report their results today:

Q4FY24 results on May 2, 2024: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Dabur India, Federal Bank, Coforge, KEI Industries, KPR Mills, Ajanta Pharma, Blue Star, CIE Automotive India, Blue Dart Express, Ramkrishna Forgings, Railtel, CEAT, Voltamp Transformers, South Indian Bank, UGRO Capital, Astec Lifesciences, JBM Auto.

Adani Power: The company has reported a 48 per cent Y-o-Y fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,737 crore for the quarter ended March, 2024. The revenue from operations increased 30 per cent to Rs 13,363.69 crore.
 
Adani Wilmar: This Adani Group company has reported a 59 per cent surge in its standalone net profit at Rs 156 crore for Q4FY24. The revenue from operations fell 3 per cent to Rs 12,703.64, dragged by a significant decline in the export business of oil meals.  
 
Ambuja Cements: The cement company recorded a 64 per cent Y-o-Y jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,055 crore. On a standalone basis, the cement maker's profit rose 6 percent to Rs 532 crore. Read more

8:12 AM

Stocks to Watch, May 2: Tata Motors, Wipro, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless, BSE

Here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Vedanta: Vedanta is looking to invest $20 billion in India across all its business over the next four years, its Chairman Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday.
The investments, he said, would be focused into the glass and semiconductors business, electronics, among other businesses.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero Moto sold 533,585units of motorcycles and scooters in April 2024, clocking a growth of 34.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Read more

8:04 AM

Reduction in face value of corporate bond to deepen debt market: Experts

The recent decision by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to reduce the face value of corporate bonds from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000 is expected to make bond investments more appealing and attainable for a broader spectrum of retail investors, said market participants.

In October 2022, the Sebi had reduced the face value of corporate bonds to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 10 lakh. Read more

7:55 AM

Pre-mkt check: US Fed decision, global stocks, Nifty key levels for May 02

Pre-market commentary for May 02, Thursday: As Indian stocks resume trading after the mid-week break, investors have a bountiful amount of news to digest, most importantly the US Fed meeting outcome.

US Fed hold rates...Read more

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday with BSE Sensex rising 150 points to 74,639 and the NSE Nifty50 soaring 41 points to 22,646.
Tata Motors, M&M, Reliance, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank led the gains on the Sensex, while HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, HUl and Axis Bank were trading in red. 
On other hand, BPCL and JSW Steel were among top gainers on NSE Nifty 50 while Hindalco, Maruti, Divis Labs and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers.
The broader markets opened strong with both the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining 0.61 and 0.44 per cent respectively.
Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables lead sectoral gains on NSE. 

Next »
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEGift Nifty

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News