Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 150 points higher, Nifty above 22,600; HDFC Bank, RIL weigh

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday with BSE Sensex rising 150 points to 74,639 and the NSE Nifty50 soaring 41 points to 22,646.

Tata Motors, M&M, Reliance, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank led the gains on the Sensex, while HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, HUl and Axis Bank were trading in red.

On other hand, BPCL and JSW Steel were among top gainers on NSE Nifty 50 while Hindalco, Maruti, Divis Labs and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers.

The broader markets opened strong with both the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining 0.61 and 0.44 per cent respectively.