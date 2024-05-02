Stock Market LIVE: Global markets mixed, Gift Nifty suggests positive start for Indian bourses
Stock Market Live on May 2: On Thursday morning, Asia-Pacific stock markets mostly declined following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates unchanged after its two-day meeting
Stock Market Live on Thursday, May 2: Indian equities may open with small gains on Thursday tracking mixed global cues. The Gift Nifty futures were up 28 points versus the Nifty 50 futures at 22,718 levels.
On Thursday morning, Asia-Pacific stock markets mostly declined following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates unchanged after its two-day meeting.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's assurance against a rate hike relieved concerns about the central bank's ability to manage inflation.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.29 per cent, while broad based Topix index shedded 0.11 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was trading almost flat, down 0.08 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose by 0.33 per cent.
On the other hand, Wall Street's stock indices closed with a varied performance on Wednesday following the conclusion of the Fed meeting. The Dow gained 87.37 points, marking a 0.23 per cent increase. Conversely, the S&P 500 declined by 0.34 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.33 per cent.
Brent crude notched up by 0.20 per cent at $83.61 per bbl.
Stocks to watch:
Adani Wilmar: Its net profit rose by 59 per cent amounting to Rs 156 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2024 against Rs 98 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year. Despite this, there was a 3 per cent decline in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 12,703.64 crore compared to Rs 13,121.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Ambuja Cement: In the March quarter, Ambuja Cements saw a 64 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,055 crore from Rs 645 crore last year. Revenue from operations also climbed 12 percent to Rs 8,894 crore.
Adani Power: Gautam Adani-led Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 47.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,737 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24). The power company had reported a net profit of Rs 5,242 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY23).
8:12 AM
Stocks to Watch, May 2: Tata Motors, Wipro, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless, BSE
Here is a list of stocks to watch today:
The investments, he said, would be focused into the glass and semiconductors business, electronics, among other businesses.
8:04 AM
Reduction in face value of corporate bond to deepen debt market: Experts
The recent decision by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to reduce the face value of corporate bonds from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000 is expected to make bond investments more appealing and attainable for a broader spectrum of retail investors, said market participants.
In October 2022, the Sebi had reduced the face value of corporate bonds to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 10 lakh. Read more
7:55 AM
Pre-mkt check: US Fed decision, global stocks, Nifty key levels for May 02
Pre-market commentary for May 02, Thursday: As Indian stocks resume trading after the mid-week break, investors have a bountiful amount of news to digest, most importantly the US Fed meeting outcome.
7:50 AM
Nifty shows lack of follow through upside on charts: Check key levels
Nifty erased all the intraday gains in the last hour of trade and ended in the negative zone in a highly volatile session on April 30. Nifty formed a shooting star like pattern on daily charts after facing resistance from around an earlier high of 22,775. Read more
7:48 AM
Gift Nifty futures suggest a positive start
7:47 AM
Brent crude at $83.75 per bbl
7:45 AM
Asian markets mostly face decline on Thursday morning
7:43 AM
US indices finish mixed on Wednesday
7:38 AM
First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST