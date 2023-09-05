Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks flat; broader indices shine; IRFC gains 8%

Opening Bell: Domestic markets started flat with a positive bias on Tuesday despite weakness across Asian equities. The S&P BSE Sensex hovered around 65,673 levels in early deals, up 45 points or 0.07 per cent, while the Nifty50 tested 19,540-mark.

Cipla, Jio Financial Services, Titan Company, Grasim, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, rising in the range of 1 per cent to 1.6 per cent.

On the contrary, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, and Britannia Industries weighed on the index.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices continued to maintain their outperformance with the indices rising 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.