Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks flat; broader indices shine; IRFC gains 8%

Opening Bell: Domestic markets started flat with a positive bias on Tuesday despite weakness across Asian equities. The S&P BSE Sensex hovered around 65,673 levels in early deals, up 45 points or 0.07 per cent, while the Nifty50 tested 19,540-mark.
Cipla, Jio Financial Services, Titan Company, Grasim, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, rising in the range of 1 per cent to 1.6 per cent.
On the contrary, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, and Britannia Industries weighed on the index.
Meanwhile, in the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices continued to maintain their outperformance with the indices rising 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.
Nifty laggards: Hindalco, Dr Reddy's slide 1% each
9:21 AM
Jio Fin extends gains to 6th day, leads Nifty gainers
9:19 AM
HEATMAP: Tata Steel, JSW Steel drop 1%; Titan leads wins
9:17 AM
OPENING BELL: Nifty opens 24 pts higher at 19,550
9:16 AM
OPENING BELL: Sensex opens flat
9:08 AM
PRE-OPEN: Nifty moves above 19,550
9:07 AM
PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to muted start
9:03 AM
CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens at 82.78/$ vs Monday’s close of 82.75/$
.
9:00 AM
Monetary policy, rate transmission are asymmetric, says SBI report
The report said 1 per cent increase in repo rate has resulted in only 2 to 3 basis points (bps) increase in 10-year AAA corporate bond spread (spread between 10-year AAA corporate bonds and 10-year government securities). It is 3-4 bps for the 5-year AAA corporate bond spread. READ MORE
8:56 AM
NSE seeks an extension of six months from Sebi to pare NSDL stake
Five years ago, Sebi had directed any entity holding more than 15 per cent in a depository to pare their holding before October 2, 2023.
As of now, NSE and IDBI Bank hold 26.1 per cent and 24 per cent in NSDL, which is the country’s largest depository in terms of assets under custody. READ MORE
8:52 AM
WATCH :: Should you avoid OMC stocks amid rising crude, busy election calendar ahead?
8:50 AM
ALERT :: Zen Technologies bags order worth Rs 123 crore from Ministry of Defence
>> As of June 30, 2023, their order book amounted to Rs 542 crore.
>> During the current quarter, they've successfully\ secured new orders worth Rs 733 crore, raising their total order book to Rs 1,275 crore (excluding tax).
8:47 AM
ALERT :: Angel One's client base rises 46% YoY in Aug to 16.36 million
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: The stock will debut on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 99 and the stock may list with up to 60 per cent premium, as per ipowatch.com.
Hero MotoCorp: The company will invest Rs 550 crore more in Ather Energy via its rights issue. The Splendor-maker, which currently holds 33.1 per cent stake in Ather, will see its shareholding rise in the company. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of September. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Rally in Nifty PSU Bank index might lose stream if....
The Nifty PSU Bank Index is currently positioned at 4,651.35, and a close look at the charts reveals some significant levels that traders should keep in mind. Firstly, there's a formidable resistance barrier anticipated around the 4,680-mark. If the index manages to close above this level, it could signify a breakout on the charts, potentially opening the door to further gains. In such a scenario, traders should be prepared to encounter the next resistance levels at 4,736 and 4,825. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 2,563.48 crore on Monday, Sept 4
8:36 AM
Fund Flow :: FIIs sell equities worth Rs 3,367.67 crore on Monday, Sept 4
8:33 AM
Commodity check :: Brent crude holds near $90/barrel
8:31 AM
Gift Nifty signals a soft start to trade
8:28 AM
Country Garden enters final hours of Dollar Bond grace period
>> Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co., one of the world’s most-indebted builders, is entering the final hours of a grace period to pay interest on dollar bonds.
>> The builder that has about $187 billion of total liabilities — and whose worsening cash crunch shook Chinese financial markets — must pay a combined $22.5 million in dollar note coupons within a grace period that ends Sept. 5-6.
>> Failure to do so would allow creditors to call a default, which could risk worse fallout than from China Evergrande Group’s in 2021, given Country Garden has four times more property projects.