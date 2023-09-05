Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices slide; China Services PMI eases in August

Stock market LIVE updates on September 5, 2023: Chinese markets were in the red with the CSI 300 down 0.24 per cent after China's August Caixin Services PMI came in lower at 51.8 in August

SI Reporter New Delhi

Stock market LIVE updates: Stock-specific action will sway the market moves on Tuesday amid lack of directional cues. Investors, however, will take note of the Services PMI data, which is scheduled to be released today, for the month of August. ...Read More

