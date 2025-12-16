Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 350 pts, Nifty nears 25,900; Axis Bank, Eternal crack 3%
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 350 pts, Nifty nears 25,900; Axis Bank, Eternal crack 3%

Sensex Today| Stock Market LIVE on December 16, 2025: In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap were down around 0.4 per cent each. Sectorally, metals and financials were under pressure.

SI Reporter New Delhi
STOCK MARKET LIVE
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded in negative zone in Tuesday's intra-day weighed by weakenss in metal and financial shares.

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank cracks 3% in intra-day trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank stock hit a low of ₹1,237, and was seen quoting with a loss of over 3 per cent at ₹1,244 in Tuesday's trade. The counter saw trades of around 28,000 shares on the BSE thus far.

 

9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee hits new low at 90.83/$

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian Rupee hit a new all-time low at 90.83 versus US$ in intra-day trade on Tuesday.

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Antique initiates coverage on Adani Power, sees earnings upcycle

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Antique Stock Broking initiated coverage on Adani Power Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating, citing strong earnings visibility and a multi-year upcycle led by aggressive capacity expansion. READ MORE

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened for trading on Tuesday.

Image

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded lower by 0.39 per cent, and 0.48 per cent, respectively.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after m
 
arket opened on Tuesday.
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 25,951

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a loss of 75 points or 0.29 per cent at 25,951. 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 85,025.61

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Tuesday's trading session at 85,025.61, lower by 290.49 points or 0.34 per cent.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls 75.8 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 25,951.50, lower by 75.80 points or 0.29 per cent.

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 133 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex shed 133.72 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 85,079.64 in pre-opening session on Tuesday.

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee falls to new record; breaches 90.8/$

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s rupee falls to a new record low against the dollar on Tuesday amid outflows from local equities and delays in a US trade deal. The currency fell 8 paise to a new low of 90.818 against the greenback.

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sees strong growth for Cables & Wires; bets on Polycab, KEI

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services is upbeat on the Indian Cables and Wires sector, as it expects strong demand momentum and the uptrend in commodity prices to drive robust revenue growth in H2FY26. READ MORE

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market outlook

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  "Technically, Nifty continues to face selling pressure below its all-time high of 26,326, with support at 25,693 key for near-term stability. On the stocks front, Shriram Finance edged higher on potential MUFG stake talks, Wheels India jumped after its deal with Topy Industries, SEPC rallied on a ₹3,300 cr SECL contract, and Ashoka Buildcon gained on an EPC order from BMC. With key US economic data due this week, markets look poised for an up-and-down session as investors stay cautious."
 
Views by: Prashanth Tapse , senior VP (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.                       
 

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Boost your portfolio with these 15 govt-backed high dividend yield stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: State-run Maharatna Coal India has topped the list of the 15 highest dividend-yielding public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks, according to a report compiled by brokerage firm Axis Securities. D-Street investors seeking passive income may keep an eye on these high dividend-yielding PSU stocks. READ MORE

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Buy: Here's why analyst recommends Thermax, JSW Cement

Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, Thermax and JSW Cement are among the top two stocks to buy today. HERE"S WHY 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Stock Market TodayShare Market TodayMARKETS LIVEMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingstock market investingGift NiftyMarketsAsian marketsWall StreetsUS marketsDomestic marketsNifty50S&P BSE SensexICICI Prudential AMC

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News