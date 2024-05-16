Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty tops 22,300 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE updates on Thursday, May 16, 2024: Indian equities may start gap-up on Thursday on the back of record closing on Wall Street overnight.

At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were ruling over 90 points higher at 22,380 levels.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's ASX 200 was up 1.5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei, and South Korea's Kospi added 1 per cent each.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite gained up to 0.6 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indices closed at record highs after data showed CPI rose at a slower-than-expected pace in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.88 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.17 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.40 per cent.

That said, the weekly F&O expiry, along with consistent FII selling may keep markets volatile.

March quarter (Q4FY24) results on Thursday, May 16:

Mahindra and Mahindra, Gail India, Solar Industries, Info Edge India, Vodafone Idea, Container Corp of India, Biocon, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Endurance Technologies, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Triveni Turbine, Kaynes Technology, Krishna Institute of Medical, V-Guard Industries, Eclerx Services, Prism Johnson, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Wonderla Holidays, JK Paper, Sansera Engineering, Restaurant Brands Asia, Harsha Engineers International, Avalon Technologies, Indoco Remedies, TCNS Clothing, Akzo Nobel India, Caplin Point Laboratories, and Infibeam Avenues are scheduled to report their Q4FY24 results today.