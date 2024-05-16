Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty tops 22,300 in pre-open
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty tops 22,300 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE updates on Thursday, May 16, 2024: Overnight, Wall Street's main indices closed at record highs after data showed CPI rose at a slower-than-expected pace in April

SI Reporter New Delhi
Bulls and bears

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:19 AM

Opening Bell:: Nifty above 22,300

9:17 AM

Opening Bell:: Sensex upwards of 73k mark, hikes over 300 points

9:15 AM

Pre-open: Nifty jumps 100 points at 22,319 levels

9:07 AM

Pre-open: Sensex climbs over 350 points

9:04 AM

Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.47/$ vs Wednesday's close of 83.50/$

9:01 AM

State Bank of India hikes short term retail FD rates by 25-75 bps

8:46 AM

M&M Q4 Preview: Profit may decline despite up to 8% rise in revenue

8:43 AM

Earnings today :: M&M, Vodafone Idea, GAIL India among top companies

8:37 AM

Stocks to watch on May 16: Dixon Tech, LIC Housing Finance, Goa Carbon

8:30 AM

ALERT :: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up start

8:25 AM

Gift Nifty, global markets hint gap-up open on May 16; FIIs trade in focus

8:18 AM

Buy ideas for May 16: Cyient, Aether, Clean Science; check target prices

8:06 AM

ALERT :: Japan's first-quarter GDP contracts by a more-than-expected 2%

9:19 AM

Opening Bell:: Nifty above 22,300

9:17 AM

Opening Bell:: Sensex upwards of 73k mark, hikes over 300 points

9:15 AM

Pre-open: Nifty jumps 100 points at 22,319 levels

9:07 AM

Pre-open: Sensex climbs over 350 points

9:04 AM

Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.47/$ vs Wednesday's close of 83.50/$

9:01 AM

State Bank of India hikes short term retail FD rates by 25-75 bps

In case of bulk deposits, those of Rs 2 crore and above, the increase was between 10-50 basis points across short, medium buckets. According to a senior SBI official, the rate action was meant to meet credit demand requirement which remains strong.  READ MORE

8:57 AM

ALERT :: Snippets from IOL Chemicals' investor presentation

8:52 AM

ALERT :: Brookfield REIT to buy 50% in 4 Bharti Ent assets, says report

>> Brookfield India-Bharti deal for 3.3m sqft assets at  Rs 6,000 cr EV
 
>> Brookfield India to pay Bharti in REIT units at Rs 300 each

8:49 AM

BlackRock bullish on India, looking to expand its share in govt bond ETFs

"If we consider that as a barometer, and the total (India) FAR bond market size, it stands at around $500 billion, which is our opportunity set, and if we consider 2 per cent of that, it would be a realistic commercial goal for us (as an industry)," she said. READ MORE

8:46 AM

M&M Q4 Preview: Profit may decline despite up to 8% rise in revenue

Kotak Institutional Equities:
We expect overall earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin to decline by 100 bps Q-o-Q led by inferior segmental mix (tractorsegment volume mix stood at 25 per cent in 4QFY24 versus 32.5 per cent in 3QFY24), negative operating leverage and higher mix of farm implements (loss making business), partly offset by RM tailwinds. READ MORE

8:43 AM

Earnings today :: M&M, Vodafone Idea, GAIL India among top companies

Mahindra and Mahindra, Gail India, Solar Industries, Info Edge India, Vodafone Idea, Container Corp of India, Biocon, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Endurance Technologies, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Triveni Turbine, Kaynes Technology, Krishna Institute of Medical, V-Guard Industries, Eclerx Services, Prism Johnson, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Wonderla Holidays, JK Paper, Sansera Engineering, Restaurant Brands Asia, Harsha Engineers International, Avalon Technologies, Indoco Remedies, TCNS Clothing, Akzo Nobel India, Caplin Point Laboratories, and Infibeam Avenues are scheduled to report their Q4FY24 results today.

8:40 AM

Class-action suits come to the rescue of investors in Indian mkts, finally

But following the insertion in 2016 of a class-action provision in the Companies Act, a number of them could, in theory, come together and seek compensation from the company, its directors, auditors and even external consultants for acting in bad faith. The tribunal might order the legal costs to be defrayed by the company or any other person responsible for the oppression. READ MORE

8:37 AM

Stocks to watch on May 16: Dixon Tech, LIC Housing Finance, Goa Carbon

Dixon Tech:The company’s Q4 profit surged 24.7 per cent to Rs 98.5 crore. Its revenue climbed 52 per cent to Rs 4,658 crore. Ebitda rose 17.3 per cent to Rs 183 crore. However, the margin declined to 4 per cent.
 
LIC Housing Finance:The company net profit dropped 7.6 per cent to Rs 1,090.8 crore,  from Rs 1,180 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, its net interest income (NII) rose 12.4 per cent to Rs 2,237.6 crore compared to Rs 1,990.3 crore in the previous year. READ MORE

8:34 AM

M&M, Berger Paints, Mankind Pharma among six stocks to monitor on May 16

M&M:Mahinda and Mahindra (M&M) is scheduled to announce its quarter four earnings of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q4FY24) today. The street expects the company to post net sales in the range of Rs 24,406 crore to Rs 23,814 crore, an estimated jump of 6-8 per cent year on year. M&M reported a revenue of Rs 22,571 crore in Q4FY23. READ MORE

8:30 AM

ALERT :: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up start

GIFT Nifty was up 97 points at 22,384 levels at 8:30 AM 

Stock Market LIVE updates on Thursday, May 16, 2024: Indian equities may start gap-up on Thursday on the back of record closing on Wall Street overnight.
At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were ruling over 90 points higher at 22,380 levels.
Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's ASX 200 was up 1.5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei, and South Korea's Kospi added 1 per cent each.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite gained up to 0.6 per cent.
Overnight, Wall Street's main indices closed at record highs after data showed CPI rose at a slower-than-expected pace in April.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.88 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.17 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.40 per cent.
That said, the weekly F&O expiry, along with consistent FII selling may keep markets volatile.
March quarter (Q4FY24) results on Thursday, May 16:
Mahindra and Mahindra, Gail India, Solar Industries, Info Edge India, Vodafone Idea, Container Corp of India, Biocon, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Endurance Technologies, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Triveni Turbine, Kaynes Technology, Krishna Institute of Medical, V-Guard Industries, Eclerx Services, Prism Johnson, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Wonderla Holidays, JK Paper, Sansera Engineering, Restaurant Brands Asia, Harsha Engineers International, Avalon Technologies, Indoco Remedies, TCNS Clothing, Akzo Nobel India, Caplin Point Laboratories, and Infibeam Avenues are scheduled to report their Q4FY24 results today.

Next »
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsQ4 ResultsIndian stock marketIndian stock marketsstock market tradingstock market rallyS&P BSE SensexNifty50

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News