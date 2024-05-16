Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices sprint on Wall Street's record closing overnight
Stock Market LIVE updates on Thursday, May 16, 2024: Overnight, Wall Street's main indices closed at record highs after data showed CPI rose at a slower-than-expected pace in April
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE updates on Thursday, May 16, 2024: Indian equities may start gap-up on Thursday on the back of record closing on Wall Street overnight.
At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were ruling over 90 points higher at 22,380 levels.
Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's ASX 200 was up 1.5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei, and South Korea's Kospi added 1 per cent each.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite gained up to 0.6 per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.88 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.17 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.40 per cent.
That said, the weekly F&O expiry, along with consistent FII selling may keep markets volatile.
March quarter (Q4FY24) results on Thursday, May 16:
Mahindra and Mahindra, Gail India, Solar Industries, Info Edge India, Vodafone Idea, Container Corp of India, Biocon, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Endurance Technologies, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Triveni Turbine, Kaynes Technology, Krishna Institute of Medical, V-Guard Industries, Eclerx Services, Prism Johnson, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Wonderla Holidays, JK Paper, Sansera Engineering, Restaurant Brands Asia, Harsha Engineers International, Avalon Technologies, Indoco Remedies, TCNS Clothing, Akzo Nobel India, Caplin Point Laboratories, and Infibeam Avenues are scheduled to report their Q4FY24 results today.
8:22 AM
Buy PFC, Power Grid; Sell Bajaj Finance May futures, recommends Ajit Mishra
BAJAJ FINANCE
RECO: SELL MAY FUTURES
Bajaj Finance has been undergoing a corrective phase over recent weeks, marked by a pattern of forming higher highs and lows. Recently, it faced selling pressure, encountering resistance near a descending trendline. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Buy ideas for May 16: Cyient, Aether, Clean Science; check target prices
Aether:
Following a correction of roughly 60 points, equating to a notable 7 per cent downturn, Aether has shifted its course away from the prior support mark of Rs 800. This support level notably coincides with the lower Bollinger band, implying a potential rebound, particularly given the bullish crossover on the stochastic indicator at the daily scale, signifying an appealing opportunity. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Commodity check :: Brent stays steady
8:12 AM
China property shares in HK jump on report of government plans to buy unsold homes
>> Shares of Chinese property developers in Hong Kong jumped on Thursday, after a report that China is considering a plan for local governments nationwide to buy millions of unsold homes from distressed companies to ease a protracted property crisis.
>> Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index firmed more than 4% in early trading, with state-backed Sino-Ocean Group surging 46%, and defaulted private developers CIFI Holdings and Shimao Group gaining 21% and 18%, respectively.
>> Hong Kong's markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday and were catching up to gains in mainland property shares the previous day.
>> Bloomberg News said on Wednesday the State Council is gathering feedback on the preliminary plan from various provinces and government bodies, after a meeting of the ruling Communist Party leaders called for efforts to clear mounting housing inventory.
Source: Reuters
8:09 AM
Big Japan banks forecast record profits
>> Japan's three biggest banks forecast record income in the coming year on Wednesday, signalling increased optimism about an economy that has only just exited from years of negative interest rates.
>> The results from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group also show how Japanese banks are benefiting from higher interest rates in overseas markets, such as the United States, as well as a weaker yen, which inflates profits when earnings from abroad are brought home.
>> For the current year, Mitsubishi UFJ expects a net profit of 1.5 trillion yen ($9.6 billion), a slight increase over the year just ended which saw profit jump by a third to a record.
Source: Reuters
>> For the current year, Mitsubishi UFJ expects a net profit of 1.5 trillion yen ($9.6 billion), a slight increase over the year just ended which saw profit jump by a third to a record.
8:06 AM
ALERT :: Japan's first-quarter GDP contracts by a more-than-expected 2%
>> Japan’s economy contracted at an annualized 2% in the first quarter of 2024, according to official data.
>> The GDP reading showed a deeper-than-expected contraction in the first quarter compared with a 1.5% contraction expected in a Reuters poll.
>> The latest data could also likely jeopardize the Bank of Japan’s plans to raise interest rates.
Source: Agencies
8:03 AM
US Index Futures :: Early signs show Wall St may extend rally on Thursday
8:00 AM
Asian markets :: ASX200 jumps 2%, Kospi 1%
7:56 AM
Wall Street Update :: S&P500 hits record high for 23rd time in 2024
7:48 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:55 AM IST