Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals positive start; EMS IPO to open today

Stock market LIVE updates on September 8, 2023: All eyes would be on the policy announcements, if any, at the G20 Summit being hosted by India
Stock market LIVE updates: Asian markets have started lower for a fourth straight trading day as investors grapple with hot oil prices, and US Teasury yields holding above 4 per cent. Gift Nifty, however, is suggesting a positive start on Dalal Street. At 7:10 AM, the index was quoting at 19,785 levels, up 18 points. All eyes would be on the policy announcements, if any, at the G20 Summit being hosted by India. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8 per cent after its economy grew 4.8 per cent in the second quarter on a quarter-on-quarter annualized basis, a smaller growth than the 6 per cent seen in the preliminary estimates and lower than the 5.5 per cent expected in a Reuters poll.
Stocks to Watch Shemaroo Entertainment: Atul H Maru (joint MD), Hiren Gada (whole-time director & CEO), and Amit Haria (CFO) were detained, and later released on bail, by the Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise Department, after it conducted a search operation at the company's premises on September 5, 2023. Read More
First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 7:52 AM IST