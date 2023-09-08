Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals positive start; EMS IPO to open today

Stock market LIVE updates: Asian markets have started lower for a fourth straight trading day as investors grapple with hot oil prices, and US Teasury yields holding above 4 per cent. Gift Nifty, however, is suggesting a positive start on Dalal Street. At 7:10 AM, the index was quoting at 19,785 levels, up 18 points. All eyes would be on the policy announcements, if any, at the G20 Summit being hosted by India. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8 per cent after its economy grew 4.8 per cent in the second quarter on a quarter-on-quarter annualized basis, a smaller growth than the 6 per cent seen in the preliminary estimates and lower than the 5.5 per cent expected in a Reuters poll. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 were down 0.49 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi slid 0.34 per cent. Hong Kong markets were shut after the city's observatory issued a "black rainstorm" warning. Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index sold off 0.89 per cent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.32 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.17 per cent. Stocks to Watch Shemaroo Entertainment: Atul H Maru (joint MD), Hiren Gada (whole-time director & CEO), and Amit Haria (CFO) were detained, and later released on bail, by the Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise Department, after it conducted a search operation at the company's premises on September 5, 2023. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company has signed a Master Ship Repair Agreement with the US government to open-up voyage repairs of US Navy Ships at MDL. Exide Industries: The company plans to invest Rs 100 crore in subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions via rights issue. The company has signed a Master Ship Repair Agreement with the US government to open-up voyage repairs of US Navy Ships at MDL. Read More