Stock Market LIVE: Global stocks mostly gain as US inflation meets estimate

Stock market live updates: In-line consumer inflation (CPI) figures in India and the US will guide benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday, which are eyeing small gains. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 16 points at 22,463.

India CPI rose 5.09 per cent in February largely unchanged from the preceding month and as expected by the Street. In the US, the CPI rose 0.4 per cent MoM and 3.2 per cent from last year for February. With estimates being largely met and no surprise jump in inflation, US indices gained overnight led by Nvidia-rally. The Dow rose 0.6 per cent, S&P 500 1.12 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.54 per cent.

Hang Seng, Kospi and ASX 200 also held nominal gains in Asia this morning. Nikkei was seen paring gains to dip 0.2 per cent.

Back home, among stocks, ITC might extend its weakness as British American Tobacco (BAT) said it planned to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in ITC by block deals today. JG Chemicals will be in focus as it lists today against the issue price is Rs 221.