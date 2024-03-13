Stock Market LIVE: Global stocks mostly gain as US inflation meets estimate

Stock market live updates: In-line consumer inflation (CPI) figures in India and the US will guide benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday, which are eyeing small gains. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 16 points at 22,463.
India CPI rose 5.09 per cent in February largely unchanged from the preceding month and as expected by the Street. In the US, the CPI rose 0.4 per cent MoM and 3.2 per cent from last year for February. With estimates being largely met and no surprise jump in inflation, US indices gained overnight led by Nvidia-rally. The Dow rose 0.6 per cent, S&P 500 1.12 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.54 per cent.
Hang Seng, Kospi and ASX 200 also held nominal gains in Asia this morning. Nikkei was seen paring gains to dip 0.2 per cent.
Back home, among stocks, ITC might extend its weakness as British American Tobacco (BAT) said it planned to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in ITC by block deals today. JG Chemicals will be in focus as it lists today against the issue price is Rs 221.
Stocks to Watch, March 13: ITC, JG Chem, Signatureglobal, Vedanta, HG Infra
ITC: British American Tobacco (BAT) may sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in ITC by way of block deals on Wednesday. The deal would involve 436.9 million shares in a price range from Rs 384 to Rs 400.25 a share.
JG Chemicals: The stock will likely debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 221 apiece.
Signatureglobal (India): The company, through its subsidiary, has launched its new project under Affordable Housing Policy 2013 as 'Orchard Avenue-3' in Sector 93, Gurugram. The project consists of a total 235 units, with an area spread over 1.66 acres.
Jet Airways: NCLAT on Tuesday upheld the resolution plan of grounded carrier Jet Airways and approved the transfer of its ownership to Jalan Kalrock Consortium. Read
DIIs buy Rs 2,358 crore of shares Tuesday
FIIs buy Rs 73 crore of shares Tuesday
Rupee closes 1 paise weaker on Tuesday
Nifty Bank weak on charts, Nifty Private Bank rangebound: Check key levels
The Nifty Bank Index, which last closed at 47,282, is currently indicating a downtrend in the near term, as observed on charts. It's crucial to keep a close watch on the level of 46864, as a close below this threshold would likely trigger panic selling in the market. Read
Gift Nifty futures signal small gains
US futures hold slim losses in after-market trade
Expectations of ease in Fed rates in June unchanged
Nikkei underperforms in Asia; others gain
US CPI leaves little surprise, lifting high tech stocks like Nvidia
US CPI rose 0.4% MoM in Feb, as expected by economists. On an annual basis, the CPI growth was slighlty ahead of projections at 3.2 per cent against 3.1 per cent estimate.
Shares of chipmaker Nvidia climbed more than 7%. Microsoft gained 2.6%, and Meta popped 3.3%. Oracle surged more than 11% after beating Wall Street earnings estimates on Tuesday.
US indices snap two-day losses; Nasdaq leads gains overnight
Good morning readers!
