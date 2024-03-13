Broader mkt weakness, slow capex to halt rally in cement shares: Analysts

The recent price correction in broader markets has hit cement companies hard in the month of March. Thus far in the current month, small-cap firms like Visaka Industries, Andhra Cements NCL Industries, Sahyadri Industries, and KCP have lost 19.7 per cent, 14.3 per cent, 13.8 per cent, 13.5 per cent, and 11.5 per cent, respectively.

On the contrary, large-cap companies, while registering losses for the month, have seen a softer blow. Shares of JK Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Ambuja Cement, and ACC, for instance, have lost in the range of 5 per cent to 8 per cent during the period, ACE