Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty above 25,000 at pre-open; RIL fixes record date
Stock Market Today: Markets in India were likely headed for a muted-to-flat start on Wednesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, October 17, 2024: Markets in India were likely headed for a muted-to-flat start on Thursday, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty index at 7:30 AM, when they were trading marginally behind Nifty futures' last close.
On Wendesday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had settled in negative territory. The BSE Sensex declined 318.76 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 81,501.36, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,971.30, down 86.05 points or 0.34 per cent.
Among the broader market indices, the Nifty Smallcap 100 managed to settle in the green, with marginal gains of 0.01 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index ended lower by 0.24 per cent.
The Auto and IT indices were the top laggards among sectoral indices, ending down by over 1 per cent each, while the Media, Metal, Pharma, FMCG, Realty, Private Bank, Consumer Durables and Healthcare indices also ended in the red on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Financial Services, Realty and Oil & Gas indices managed to eke out slight gains of up to 0.55 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record close.
Mainland China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.7 per cent, and the CSI 300 was ahead by 0.92 per cent, while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 1.97 per cent.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.5 per cent, and the broader Topix index remained relatively flat.
Japan’s exports fell by 1.7 per cent in September compared to the same month last year, surprising economists who had forecasted a 0.5 per cent growth. Imports also fell short of expectations, growing by 2.1 per cent in September instead of the anticipated 3.2 per cent, down from August’s 2.3 per cent growth.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.77 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.12 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq dipped by 0.3 per cent.
US stocks had ended higher in opposition to their global counterparts on Wednesday, and crude extended its decline on projected softening demand.
Megacap growth stocks faltered, limiting the tech-heavy Nasdaq's advance.
Economically sensitive sectors helped propel the S&P 500 and the Dow to more substantial gains, with the latter eking out its third record closing high over the last four days.
Large banking firms have reported a string of upbeat earnings. Most recently, Morgan Stanley reported consensus-beating quarterly profit, sending its shares to a record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.28 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 43,077.70, the S&P 500 rose 27.21 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 5,842.47 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 51.49 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 18,367.08.
European stocks settled lower in the wake of disappointing results from ASML. Luxury goods maker LVMH weighed on sentiment as investors remained cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy decision on Thursday.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.73 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 851.98. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.19 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 4.37 points, or 0.21 per cent.
Emerging market stocks fell 6.09 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 1,143.64.
Benchmark US Treasury yields eased as financial markets cemented bets for a smaller interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve at the conclusion of next month's policy meeting.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 2.2 basis points to 4.014 per cent, from 4.038 per cent late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 4.2983 per cent from 4.328 per cent late on Tuesday.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 2.1 basis points to 3.936 per cent, from 3.956 per cent late on Tuesday.
The dollar touched a 10-week high as investors ruled out a hefty policy rate cut at the Fed's next meeting, and began to consider the possibility that Republican Donald Trump could win the November 5 presidential election.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.28 per cent to 103.55, with the euro down 0.29 per cent at $1.0858.
Oil prices were slightly lower, having dropped about 7 per cent over the prior three days.
US crude fell 0.27 per cent to $70.39 a barrel and Brent fell to $74.22 per barrel, down 0.04 per cent on the day.
Gold prices extended recent gains, boosted by a pull-back in US bond yields. Spot gold rose 0.49 per cent to $2,674.10 an ounce.
(With inputs from Retuers.)
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 25,000-mark
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 25,000-mark
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 260 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 260 points in pre-open.
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India vs China: How leading brokerages are positioned across Asian equities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The recent stimulus measures by China have seen most analysts sit up and take notice. Within the Asian region, brokerages have started tweaking their investment strategy, tactically favouring China over India.
Indian equity markets, they said, are expensive relative to China, which offers a better risk-reward ratio and return potential in the short-to-medium term. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold up Rs 10 at Rs 77,900; silver rises Rs 100, trading at 97,100/kg
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,900 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,100. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, stock-split: TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth, 5 others in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, Humming Bird Education, HEG, IGC Industries, Sacheta Metals, and Thinkink Picturez will be in focus during today’s trading session as their shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for various corporate actions, including dividends, stock splits, and rights issues.
According to data available on the exchanges, shares of Tata Consultancy Services and Anand Rathi Wealth will trade ex-date tomorrow, as both companies have announced interim dividends of Rs 10 per share and Rs 7 per share, respectively. READ MORE
8:48 AM
In the first meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST compensation, led by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, on Wednesday, states advocated that during the transition period towards the cess merger, no additional goods should be added to the existing lists of luxury, sin, and demerit goods. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: States convey support for compensation cess merger with 28% GST slab
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State governments have conveyed to the Centre their support for the merger of the compensation cess with the highest goods and services tax (GST) slab of 28 per cent after March 2026, when the existing regime expires.
In the first meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST compensation, led by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, on Wednesday, states advocated that during the transition period towards the cess merger, no additional goods should be added to the existing lists of luxury, sin, and demerit goods. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi issues show-cause notice to NSDL over non-compliance related matters
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday said it had introduced a new system under which foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) get sale proceeds faster. Earlier, many had reported delays in access beyond the standard T+1 settlement date due to the previous process adopted for obtaining tax clearance on their net sale proceeds for compliance with the regulations. READ MORE
8:46 AM
The liquidity window facility allows investors holding listed debt securities to sell them back to the issuer using a put option on specific dates, ensuring liquidity. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi introduces liquidity window facility for investors in debt securities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi on Wednesday introduced a liquidity window facility for investors in the debt securities through a stock exchange mechanism.
The liquidity window facility allows investors holding listed debt securities to sell them back to the issuer using a put option on specific dates, ensuring liquidity. READ MORE
8:45 AM
The offering has so far received bids for 41.74 million shares — worth Rs 8,180 crore — as against 99.77 million on offer. The company will need bids worth Rs 11,375 crore on the final day. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion of the IPO is subscribed 58 per cent, high net worth individual segment 26 per cent and retail investor portion 38 per cent. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto major Hyundai Motor India's IPO subscribed 42% a day before close
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto major Hyundai Motor India’s (HMIL) mega IPO was 42 per cent subscribed on Wednesday, a day before its close.
The offering has so far received bids for 41.74 million shares — worth Rs 8,180 crore — as against 99.77 million on offer. The company will need bids worth Rs 11,375 crore on the final day. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion of the IPO is subscribed 58 per cent, high net worth individual segment 26 per cent and retail investor portion 38 per cent. READ MORE
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF licence aspirant list swells with new wave of AMCs ready to roll
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s thriving mutual fund (MF) industry is drawing interest from several firms, with multiple applications submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for asset management company (AMC) licences. READ MORE
8:42 AM
It is broadly estimated that efficiency gains on account of this measure would be around Rs 2,000 crore per annum. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi decides to make sales proceeds available to FPIs on settlement day
Stock Market LIVE Updates: To boost operational efficiency and respond to concerns raised by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), Sebi on Wednesday said it has introduced measures to speed up the availability of sale proceeds for such investors, bringing them on par with domestic institutional investors.
It is broadly estimated that efficiency gains on account of this measure would be around Rs 2,000 crore per annum. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Consumer firms see demand uptick but await Diwali sales for full picture
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With just a fortnight to go for Diwali, the countdown has begun for the biggest shopping season in the country. But the mood is still not quite upbeat.
“I am cautiously optimistic on how Diwali demand pans out,’’ said Mayank Shah, vice president at Parle Products. Typically, shopping picks up momentum two to three days before Diwali, according to Shah. “It is too early to say anything at this point.’’ READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto, LTTS, CRISIL, Bikaji Foods, PFC, are among a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, October 17. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto, Energy indices: Buy on dips suggested; check key levels here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Auto Index is currently positioned at a key juncture on the charts, presenting an opportunity for traders to buy on dips. The index has a critical support level at 25,500, and a close below this could trigger a deeper pullback, with the next support levels at 25,250 and 24,800. However, the technical indicators, particularly the RSI, suggest that the index is nearing the oversold zone, which increases the probability of a bounce. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends buying these three stocks today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The markets continued their downward trend, losing nearly half a percent as part of the ongoing correction. Following a flat opening, Nifty experienced sharp fluctuations in both directions, ultimately closing at 24,971.30 level. Most key sectors were under pressure, mirroring the benchmark performance, with auto and IT stocks among the top losers. The broader indices, after their recent gains, also pulled back slightly, finishing marginally in the red. READ MORE
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex stock market trading Nifty50 NSE Nifty BSE NSE BSE NSE equity share market Chinese stock market Indian stock market india market BSE benchmark index benchmark indices Nifty Midcap 100 stocks BSE Midcap index Midcap smallcap
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 8:04 AM IST